Game Preview: Warriors vs. Pistons – 18-1-22





The Warriors’ seven-game home position begins Tuesday with a game against the Detroit Pistons. driven by DUBS SEVEN-GAME HOMESTAND BEGINS

The Warriors return home on Tuesday to open their seven-game homestand with a matchup against the Detroit Pistons at Chase Center. The matchup will be the second and final meeting between the two clubs during the 2021-22 season, with the Warriors taking a 105-102 win over the Pistons on November 19. an NBA-best 18-3 home record. LAST TIME OFF

Although five Warriors posted double figures on Sunday, it was not enough to defeat the Timberwolves in a 119-99 loss. Full Game Summary MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW THE 31-12 10-32 2nd in West 14th in East PTS: 109.9 (12th) PTS: 101.4 (29th) REB: 46.2 (4th) REB: 42.6 (28th) AST: 27.8 (1st) AST: 22.0 (27th) PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS



GSW: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Otto Porter Jr., Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney



THE: Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart Injury & ROSTER NOTES



GSW: Draymond Green (Left Calf; Tightness), Moses Moody (G League – On Assignment), Quinndary Weatherspoon (G League – Two-Way) and James Wiseman (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) are out. Gary Payton II (back tight) is TBD. Team Notes THE: To be determined Team Notes KUMINGA CAN PLAY

The seventh overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft Jonathan Kuminga comes on Sunday with 19 points and seven rebounds. The outing marked the Warriors rookie’s fourth straight double-digit attempt. In the past ten games, the freshman attacker had averaged 10.3 points, shooting 49.2 percent from the field during that period. TEAM LEADERS GSW THE PTS: Curry (26.3) PTS: Award (20.1) REB: Green (7.6) REB: Stewart (8.0) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Cunningham (5.3) DETROIT SCOUTING REPORT

The 10-32 Detroit Pistons first make their way to Chase Center during the 2021-22 campaign. With no clear timeline on the return of team leading scorer Jerami Grant (thumb), Detroit’s second leading scorer and first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Cade Cummingham continues to lead the Pistons’ offensive effort, averaging 15.5 points and 5.3 assists on the season. Cummingham is coming off a 21-point performance with the guard shooting 60.0 percent from the field before picking up his second technical foul of the game and the first ejection of his career. Guard Cory Joseph also posted 21 points in the performance, 5-for-11 from the field and 4-for-6 from 3-point range in the teams’ recent loss.

