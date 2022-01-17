Ashes tour from hell requires changes in English cricket

f First impressions remain, but so do how you say goodbye. This bleak Ashes series ended just as it began, six very long weeks ago, with an English batter showing his stumps to an Australian, who duly knocked them over for an embarrassing golden duck.

Simply replace Rory Burns and Mitchell Starc, the fighters in England’s first lost wicket in Brisbane, with Ollie Robinson and Pat Cummins, England’s 99th, to learn the succinct story of the worst Ashes Down Under in recent memory.

Clearly there is stiff competition for that crown: 11-day series in 2002-03, whitewash in 2006-07 and 2013-14, as well as the beige batter from four years ago. The count stopped on day three in Melbourne 68 and although the whitewash was averted by a single wicket in Sydney, it still managed to get worse with the appalling capitulation under lights in Hobart.

This ended so badly that all 10 wickets were lost to 56 that seasoned Australian viewers, the kind who have played in these matches before, had to lament England, without laughing. Of course they were impressed with their own team, a team that is better than most of us realized in the south this summer, but they wondered how things had gotten so bleak for England. Aussies love to beat England, but they want a game.

There is some mitigation. The ECB’s insistence on postponing, not canceling, cricket during the pandemic, with the bottom line in mind, has led to an impenetrable backlog of matches. This could be seen in the thousand-foot looks from those who left the UK for the T20 World Cup in late September before traveling to Australia for the Ashes. It makes the efforts of Dawid Malan, a new father this weekend six weeks earlier, and Mark Wood, the only Englishman with real honour, even more impressive.

Their preparation for the series was severely disrupted by unusual rain in Brisbane. That limited them to seven cricket sessions when they were supposed to be given seven days. But it was a fantasy to think that seven days of cricket within the squad, rather than hard first-class action, would have been enough to prepare for a long series so new to so many that England in the recent past has been so. had little success.

And the loss of Jofra Archer and Olly Stone was a blow, especially considering the way Wood was going. But Australia had to deal with its own absence; Josh Hazlewood missed four Tests, new skipper Pat Cummins one, through no fault of his own. They drove it out.

England was obsessed with this series, but still got so much wrong. There was the toss in Brisbane. There was selection; Haseeb Hameed should not have started the series, let alone been allowed to last four Tests. Stuart Broad should have played in Brisbane, Wood and Jack Leach in Adelaide. Rory Burns and Ollie Pope were clearly in no position to come back two games after being dropped and receiving a public kick from a coach.

Pope had so little support that at one point he seriously considered sending his Surrey coach Vikram Solanki, who is expected to leave the county for the IPL, away to work with him on his own.

Joe Root to stay on as England Test captain after dismal Ashes tour Down Under / Getty Images

The basic mistakes, not just bad strikes but simple catches and no-ball run (a hallmark of their training sessions, not just games), made for unbearable ratings. Some fitness standards, and not just Robinson (who has as much work to do as he is the Branderson successor England needs), were unacceptable, and perhaps an unprofessional tone was set in the deluge of Brisbane a few months ago.

It’s typical of England and, indeed, part of the problem that they’re back playing test cricket in about six weeks; it’s two Tests in another 15-game year that will eat and spit out more talented players. There is hardly any time to think.

They will continue to prepare insufficiently for each series, have no time to take refuge when a series gets out of hand and have to continue to turn to a domestic game that produces only test batters, spinners, fast bowlers, captains and coaches despite the system , not thanks to it. Those are Joe Roots words, by the way, but they are impossible to disprove.

However, head coach and selector Chris Silverwood is expected to leave / Getty Images

Structural change is necessary, but also an adjustment of the personnel. Root is supposed to lead the team in the Caribbean, but time is up for Graham Thorpe looking for another job, Chris Silverwood, a good man and coach who asked too much, and Director Ashley Giles (above), who early to do it.

Players must also take responsibility, whether permanent (let’s start with one of Roots’ key team leaders, Jos Buttler) or temporary (Pope). In keeping with the Covid times this was a cozy environment but maybe individuals need a shake.