Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison suggests Novak Djokovic could return to the Australian Open next year ‘under the right circumstances’





Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has left the door open for Novak Djokovic to enter next year’s Australian Open, despite the tennis superstar being given an automatic three-year ban from entering the country. The world’s No. 1 player left Australia late Sunday after the federal court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa, capping the days of drama over the country’s COVID-19 entry rules and his unvaccinated status. 2 Related Under immigration law, Djokovic cannot get a new visa for three years unless the Australian Immigration Minister accepts there are compelling or compassionate reasons. “I’m not going to preface any of that or say anything that wouldn’t allow the minister to make the various calls he has to make,” Morrison told 2GB Radio on Monday as Djokovic was on his way to Dubai, United Arab Emirates. . “It’s about a three-year period, but there’s the possibility for it” [a person] to return in the right circumstances, and that will be considered at the time.” The unanimous decision of a three-judge federal court dealt a final blow to Djokovic’s hopes of chasing a record 21 Grand Slam win at the Australian Open, which begins Monday, to the dismay of his family and supporters. In a roller coaster ride, the world’s top men’s player was first detained by immigration authorities on January 6, released by a court on January 10 and detained again on Saturday pending Sunday’s court hearing. Djokovic, 34, said he was very disappointed by the ruling but respected the court’s decision. The Serbian player was filmed by Reuters wearing a mask and taking selfies with fans at the arrival gate in Dubai as he waited for his entourage to follow him off the plane. Djokovic was escorted by airline personnel on a terminal buggy to the departure gate for a flight to Belgrade a few hours later. He only checked in for the six o’clock flight. The saga sparked a feud between Canberra and Belgrade, with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic calling the court decision “outrageous”. Australian Foreign Secretary Marise Payne said on Monday that she and Morrison had been in contact with Brnabic during the legal process last week. “I am absolutely confident that the very positive relationship, the bilateral relationship between Australia and Serbia, will continue on the strong foundation it currently enjoys,” Payne told reporters. Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke had said Djokovic could pose a threat to public order as his presence would encourage anti-vaccination sentiment during Australia’s worst coronavirus outbreak. Federal Court judges noted that their ruling was based on the legality and legality of the minister’s decision, but did not address “the merits or wisdom” of the decision. They have not yet released the full reasoning behind their decision.

