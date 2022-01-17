Monadnock Ledger Transcript – Ice Hockey: ConVal-Conant Boys, Girls Shooting All Cylinders

The ConVal-Conant Griffins are currently playing their best hockey of the year as both the boys’ and girls’ teams took major wins last week.

The Griffin girls played one of the most complete games in program history on Saturday afternoon, beating the visiting Souhegan 5-3 at Keene Ice in a back-and-forth battle that featured breakout performances from several young players and clutch moments from the veteran upperclassmen.

This feels really good, said head coach Chris Spingola, whose team had never scored a single goal against Souhegan until Saturday; the Griffins lost 8-0 to the Sabers two years ago and then 4-0 as part of ConVal-Conants’ winless season last winter. We’ve fought with a lot of good Souhegan teams, and we’ve had a few lopsided games wrong, but the last couple of years we’ve played them close. Good, hard, physical play from both teams. It was cool to see. It was an old fashioned hockey game, they were respectful, but they were tough.

ConVal freshman forward Aubrey Niemela shot out and had a statement game, scoring the first Griffin goal short, taking a second at equal strength and adding a power play goal in the third for the hat-trick. Niemelas’ first-period score was the first short-handed goal in the program’s history, Spingola said.

A score from senior center Tessa Spingola in the second period tied things up with two goals each, but Souhegant took the lead back on captain Alice Serbins’ second score with 4:50 remaining in the third, despite an impressive run of freshman saves goalkeeper Francesca Ketola, who went to the ice and stretched out on her back to stop the puck several times before Serbin got the job done.

But before Souhegan could gain momentum or deject the Griffins, ConVal-Conant junior striker Addie Lustenberger received the puck from Tessa Spingola, fired to the left and buried it behind Saber keeper Hanalia Dykstra for the lead.

I was really stressed when it came to a tie, said Lustenberger. I just had to do it. It felt so good to be on top of the world.

ConVal-Conant held tight for the rest of the game, thanks in large part to Sabrina Leahigh on second line, who was Griffins’ penalty-killer and played long minutes. Ketola made 18 saves on 20 shots for her first win of her career. Lustenberger had an assist on the final score of Niemelas that was part of her winning goal.

It was nice to watch them execute a game plan, said Coach Spingola. We wanted to keep the puck deep in the zone. We wanted to get ahead of the curve as much as possible and drive sales declines deep in their zone. And we did that very, very well tonight. And it wasn’t just any one of them, every person bought it and they did exactly what we needed to win.

The Griffins (1-5) are in St. Thomas on Tuesday and in Souhegan on Saturday.

Griffin boys win a pair

After a slow start, the ConVal-Conant boys came alive last week, plunging into the charge against Monadnock-Fall Mountain on Thursday and then winning in overtime on Saturday in Laconia.

Senior defender Elias Niemela managed to beat younger sister Aubrey, a hat-trick plus one with a four-goal game and an assist in the Griffin’s 7-3 win on Thursday. Kiernan King scored two goals himself and Dom Lacroix added another. Logan Favart, Leo Lacroix and Owen Yeaw provided assists.

On Saturday, the Griffin boys traveled to Laconia and came home with a thrilling 3-2 win in overtime.

The Griffins took a lead in the second period on Aiden King’s goal against Kiernan King and Logan Favart, but Laconia scored twice in the third to lead 2-1 with just 2:45 left. ConVal-Conant tied the game with a Kiernan King goal against Dom Lacroix and Aiden King, then won it in overtime where Favart scored the game winner with 1:45 assists from both King boys.

Senior Braden Crisp took both wins in goal for the Griffins.

ConVal-Conant (2-2) hosts Hollis-Brookline Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.