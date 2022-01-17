Arena Seating is a global supplier of temporary and permanent seating from the 2012 London Olympics to the first F1 Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia

Dan Cooper interviews Arena Seating Director Terry Smith about the company’s 50-year success.

Arena Seating all started with an idea for a table tennis match between England and the US at the old Corn Exchange in Newbury in 1967.

Fast forward five decades and now Memburys Arena Seating has grown into a truly global company providing both temporary and permanent seating for some of the world’s biggest events.

These include, most recently, the Tokyo Olympics and the inaugural F1 Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia.

Seating at the Corn Exchange

It has also provided seating for the Wimbledon tennis championships and for local events, including the Royal County of Berkshire Show and outdoor concerts at Englefield House.

The company was founded in 1971 by husband and wife Ron and Grace Smith under the original name Arena Promotional Facilities Ltd and has grown rapidly since then.

The couple were born and raised in the Newbury area and before starting the business, Mr Smith worked as a draftsman-engineer at Plentys, a well-established Newbury-based company.

Ron Smith

Sadly, the couple have since passed away and now it’s up to their son Terry Smith and his sister, Jackie Godwin, to continue their legacy.

Mr. Smith has been part of the company since he was a teenager and has worked his way from site crew to site manager, operations manager and operations director before becoming MD in 2018.

Jackie has been the financial manager of the company for 40 years now.

Speaking to Newbury Business Today, he said: It’s really emotional.

Terry Smith Arena Seating

Mom and Dad made this all those years ago and now I run their business. I really feel like I’m carrying on my parents’ legacy.

Arena Seating was a family business for 24 years until the mid-90s when it came on the market.

After a period of continued growth, the company floated in the AMES market four years ago and is now part of the Arena Group.

It no longer just provides temporary and permanent seating, it also installs tents and ice rinks and other event services across the UK and beyond.

These are often sporting events, open air concerts and various other events, creating a constant demand for their services.

The company was originally based in the old Newbury Greenacres Squash Club and then moved to what was once a riding school behind Tesco in Pinchington Lane.

It then moved to various locations in Bone Lane and Hambridge Lane in Newbury for many years before moving to Hermitage and then in 2000 to Membury where it is now located.

We started in Newbury, where Mom and Dad grew up and where I grew up, said Mr. Smith.

We also have many loyal and dedicated employees who still live there, so we’ve always thought of ourselves as a Newbury company, even though we’re not based there anymore.

Speaking about starting the business, Mr Smith said: My father was heavily involved in the local sport, especially table tennis, and played regularly.

In the late 60’s and early 70’s Newbury had really become a hotbed for table tennis and my father was asked to host an exhibition match between England and the US at the old Corn Exchange.

Fortunately, he had good contacts at the old US airbase and came up with the ingenious idea of ​​getting them to persuade the American football team to use their temporary seats.

He used that to give the audience a better view of the action and it turned out to be a huge success.

He thought to himself: there is a real demand for this and shortly afterwards decided to design and produce some temporary chairs and the company literally grew from there.

Now, 50 years later, we cover some of the biggest events in the world. It’s just incredible how it’s really grown. From that one idea in the 1960s to a truly global company.

Mr Smith says the work he is most proud of is the 2012 London Olympics, when the company supplied the beach volleyball venue in Horseguards Parade.

We supplied the entire venue for the Olympic Committee, including the tent structure and seating for the fields, he said.

We were able to build everything in 33 days, which was quite an achievement. We’ve been to other Olympics, but being in London, our home games, made it that little bit more special.

It was great to participate and probably to this day the biggest challenge we have ever taken on.

That’s probably the highlight for me. We even got to meet the then Prime Minister, David Cameron, while we were practically building chairs in his backyard.

“It was such a proud moment to watch the Games on TV and think these are our seats.

“I do it all the time. Well, look at something, and I turn to the wife and kids and say it’s us, we did.

“I’m never bored there.