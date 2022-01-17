Buccaneers defense gets ‘swag back’ in Eagles beatdown





The championship defense is back in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers battled through injuries during the regular season, but got key defenders back for the postseason. Todd Bowles’ unit showed it is still dominant in Sunday’s 31-15 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The defense controlled the game as the Bucs sprinted to an early lead. Tampa’s defense allowed only seven first downs, 179 total yards and no runs until three-quarters, while forcing two turnovers. The D also allowed just 44 rushing yards into the NFL’s No. 1 ranked ground game in the first 45 minutes of the game. “There is no doubt,” said coach Bruce Arians of his dominating defense, via The Athletic. “For three quarters they were fantastic.” Pass rushers Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul and linebacker Lavonte David all returned after missing the regular season end. David, who was in reserve with a knee injury, was acquitted on Saturday. “Not being able to play football for three weeks is very hard,” said David. “You see guys out there having fun, and you’re not there with them, because you’re not the leader they might need at certain times. … First home game in a long time, and I couldn’t miss it.” The Bucs scored 10 QB hits, two sacks, six tackles for losses, seven passes defended and two major INTs in defeat. “It felt like we got our swag back,” said cornerback Jamel Dean. “Even though we had a few less players, it’s the next guy and we just continued with what we had going on.” The Bucs crushed the Eagles’ ground game, including the RPOs and read-option plays, and the head of quarterback Jalen Hurts spun for much of the game. The safety game was phenomenal, with Mike Edwards leading the team with nine tackles and a TD-saving diving INT and Jordan Whitehead flying across the field. Tampa’s defense is as healthy as it has been in months, and it showed on Sunday. Bowles’ crew roamed the field throughout the game, playing behind the line of scrimmage.

