Test Cricket, you owe Virat Kohli

Sarah Waris tries to understand Virat Kohlis’s legacy as a test captain.

It was October 2016 when I saw it live. Despite being a regular visitor to Eden Gardens since 2011, it was only my first test at the venue. India took on New Zealand in the second Test and they would eventually win by a massive 178 run margin, giving them an unassailable lead in the series.

It was hardly a surprise. India’s dominance at home was overwhelming, often making me wonder why I finally decided to take on the challenge of willingly traveling miles each day, only to stand in long lines and endure the harsh weather conditions. You would know it if you were staying in Kolkata at that time of year: temperatures in the high thirties, humidity in the nineties, and with no cover for the spectators in Eden, it needed some real love for the game to make the trip to make.

It was largely due to the charm of watching Virat Kohli, the India Test captain in action. After seeing him play with the crowd in other stadiums and enjoy it maybe it was a big fear of missing out and I was not left disappointed. Each period of silence in the game saw Kohli run toward us with raised hands, urging us to make more noise. Before each delivery, he shouted motivational chants, enticing us to join in, and each wicket was followed by an animated feast that ended with a bow to the crowd, almost thanking you. He loved our energy, and the 65,000 spectators, packed in a sweaty stadium, loved him, following his every move, staring at every step and supporting every decision as India drew closer to victory.

***

It was December 2014 when we were left really surprised. If they needed an improbable 364 runs to win the first Test against Australia, Indian fans would have easily accepted a draw on the final day. From the start of 2010 until that match, India had won only six of a total of 28 away Tests, lost 15 and drew seven. It caused them to sink into the ICC rankings and when they landed Down Under expectations were low. What followed was astonishing. Stand-in skipper Kohli, who took over from an injured MS Dhoni, asked his team to go after goal and opted to lead up front himself, making a fine 141 from just 175 balls. However, as the game tightened and the winning runs approached, the Indian team, apparently due to lack of experience, fell from 242-2 to 315 all-out.

For far too long, being so used to playing it safe, the fearless approach was rather pleasing, but Kohli was nonetheless criticized for giving up a chance to save a test match abroad. His play-to-win mantra was a bold attempt to shake the roots of a side that lived too cosy.

***

It’s January 2022 and the feeling is numb. Kohli has just announced his resignation as the Test captain after seven years at the helm of Indias golden era in the format. It’s a kind of hollow feeling that comes with the departure of a legend and the uncertainty about the future. The past seven years seem almost magical, with the Indian testing team reaching unprecedented heights across departments.

From No. 7, Kohli, who admitted to looking at screenshots of the low ranking of the parties when he took over the job, has taken India to the top and helped them conquer continents. His ambition to make his country the best test team in the world has led to a relentless focus on looking after fast bowlers, who have held out in their victories overseas, and his obsession with fitness has changed the way India plays cricket. .

But that’s not just why his decision takes time to process. During his captaincy, he was noted for his childlike passion for the sport and zeal to put aside the naysayers to do exactly what he realized was best for his game. His rambunctious energy, verbal attacks and brutality were ridiculed and his methods considered inappropriate in a format intended for the gentlemen. He chased the opponents, chased them, sat in their face all the time, screamed brutally when a decision went against his team, confronted umpires, went to undue effort to pump himself up, never flinched and was never the best role model . But by staying true to who he was and refusing to return, he sent an even stronger message.

Towards the end of his Test captaincy career, Kohli could be argued to have been a shadow of the batter he was in 2014, with his last century coming way back in November 2019. But every time he stepped onto the field, his desire grew. winning was more than obvious. Even in Cape Town, in his last game, he showed that he was always learning. He reduced the number of strokes outside the stump, showing that it is never too late to correct and correct mistakes.

Through it all, he kept us hooked and entertained. A format that once stumbled to stay alive is on the rise as we crowd the stadiums to watch it play without a filter. Kohli set up his troops to perfection and embraced his flaws without apologies, but also showed India that they were not the only team with a weakness. The fact that not only Indian cricket but the future of Test crickets is on shaky ground after his departure shows the impact just one player had on the sport. Now who will bring us that energy, the kind of energy that tempted us to give up eight hours of our time for five days? Watching test cricket almost became our guilty pleasure. We secretly believed we were keeping the format alive while tuning into TV, but we didn’t know it wasn’t our only job.

Kohli lured us into the enchanting world of his craft and mesmerized us to stay glued, and we mere mortals dived into his call again and again. Even if he walks away, we remain hypnotized. Frozen by the experiences we had with him. Too scared to move and shake it off, too scared to face the truth.

I missed watching India v Bangladesh in 2019 in the day-night test, making the 2016 game the only memory I will have of Kohli the captain in the format. I’ve seen him in the shorter formats countless times, including when India took on Pakistan at the T20 World Cup at Eden Gardens, but for some reason the test against New Zealand always left me spellbound. When I returned home that day, sunburnt and uneasy, I could only mutter, “Test cricket is the best cricket”. A cliché saying, but one that has since taken on a new meaning for me.