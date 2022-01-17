This Former Texas A&M Soccer Player Shows Up To The NFL Playoffs





While the Texas A&M football team itself was denied entry into the College Football Playoff, some former Aggies participate in their own playoffs – the NFL Playoffs. While it’s not much of a consolation, it’s good to see former TAMU footballers competing in meaningful football. One player in particular showed up in his first playoff game of the season. I’m talking about Mike Evans. In College Station, Evans was known as the number one target for the best player in college football. Now he’s doing the same with the pros, picking up passes from Tom Brady as his team looks poised for a Super Bowl run. Mike Evans recreates some of his Texas A&M football magic with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers In all likelihood, most football fans barely remember Mike Evans’ time on the Texas A&M football team. The former Aggie wideout was at College Station from 2012 to 2013 before departing for the NFL Draft. In two years, Evans amassed 2,499 yards on 17 touchdown receptions and went on to become one of the best wide receivers in A&M history. He’s even been better at the NFL level. Mike Evans has played in the NFL for eight seasons and has never hit less than 1,000 yards. He’s as elite as NFL wideouts come and the NFL Playoffs so far have been no exception. In the Bucs’ Wild Card Game, Mike Evans stood out as the best pass-catcher in the game. Heck, he was the best overall player not called Tom Brady on the night, taking in nine receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown on the night. His touchdown came at the perfect time for the Bucs, virtually ending the game. After Jalen Hurts threw an interception, Tom Brady donated a dime to Mike Evans during a single-play scoring drive that gave Tampa Bay a 31-0 lead. Make no mistake, this touchdown ended the game. The Buccaneers currently look like a team that should be considered a Super Bowl favorite – who could complain about more exposure from Mike Evans at the highest level? The Aggie wideout should keep tearing up the postseason.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gigemgazette.com/2022/01/17/former-texas-am-football-player-showing-nfl-playoffs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos