Colorado Avalanche Game Day: Matinee with rival Minnesota





Today the Colorado Avalanche hosts the Minnesota Wild at Ball Arena for some rivalry over lunch. Both teams look like playoff teams and both are among the best in the Central Divisions in terms of standings. COLORADO AVALANCHE The Avalanche are on their first shutout of the season and want to extend their home winning streak to fifteen games. Colorado looks poised to separate from the rest of the division at the top of the standings, especially now that the lineup is healthy. They lead the division with fifty-one points in thirty-five matches played. Colorado also has three and four games in hand on the third and second ranked teams, respectively. Colorado currently leads the Western Conference in points, leads the NHL in scoring and comeback wins, and brought the franchise record for fewest games to fifty points with Saturday’s win. (35 games) Nazem Kadri’s hype train is full steam ahead as he once again made his mark with a goal in Saturday’s shutout win against Arizona. He’s anything but a shoo-in to the NHL’s All-Star game in Las Vegas, but just in case, cast your vote here: https://www.nhl.com/all-star-ballot FORWARD Gabriel Landeskog – Nathan MacKinnon – Mikko Rantanen Valeri Nichushkin – Nazem Kadri – Andre Burakovsky JT Compher – Alex Newhook – Nicolas Aube-Kubel Mikhail Maltsev – Tyson Jost – Logan OConnor DEFENDERS Devon Toews – Cale Makari Jack Johnson – Samuel Girard Kurtis MacDermid – Erik Johnson MINNESOTA WILD The Wild have had another good season so far in 2021-22 and are in the top five points catchers in the Western Conference. Kirill Kaprizov gave Wild fans a bit of a scare in the off-season by claiming he would return to Russia if specific conditions were not met. Fortunately for Minnesota, the two sides were able to strike a deal. Taking Minnesota from the playoff team to a potential contender, Kaprisov is the type of player Minnesota fans have never seen in the green. FORWARD Kirill Kaprizov – Ryan Hartman – Mats Zuccarello Matthew Boldy – Frederick Gaudreau – Kevin Fiala Jordan Greenway – Victor Rask – Marcus Foligno Connor Dewar – Nico Sturm – Brandon Duhaime DEFENDERS Jordie Benn – Mathew Dumba Dmitry Kulikov – Alex Goligoskic Jon Merrill – Calen Addison GOAL TENDERS Neither starter has been confirmed for today’s matchup. However, it is believed that the Avalanche will go with starter Darcy Kuemper. He is coming off his best performance and first shutout for the Avalanche. Darcy seems to be gaining momentum and silencing doubters heading into the playoffs. The Wild is likely to start Kaapo Kahkonen, who has conceded no more than three goals in his last six starts. He has won four of his previous five starts and is at 7-2-1 this season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.milehighhockey.com/2022/1/17/22887916/colorado-avalanche-game-day-matinee-with-rival-minnesota The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos