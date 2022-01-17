Tilly Ramsay shares behind-the-scenes ‘tension’ on Strictly Come Dancing live tour | Celebrity News | Showbiz & TV





Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant Tilly Ramsay jokingly referred to the “tense” atmosphere as some of the team gathered for their live tour. The star’s Instagram story showed CBBC’s Rhys Stephenson playing Kai Widdrington in an intense game of table tennis while their Strictly friends cheered.

Tilly, 20, took to Instagram this afternoon where she shared the latest behind-the-scenes clip from the Strictly tour with her 1.2 million followers. The social media star finished sixth last year with her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin in Strictly. Now they’re hitting the dance floor again for the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour. Many of the audience’s favorite cast members will return to perform, including winners Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice. READ MORE: Death in Paradise’s Ralf Little ‘stripped’ when he apologized

The celebrities and their professional partners will take the stage for the first time in Birmingham this Thursday, and will take their show across the country in the coming weeks. Tilly’s most recent story featured a competitive game of table tennis between professional finalist Kai and famed semi-finalist Rhys. “This is going to be exciting!” Tilly said as the ball was knocked back and forth, before yelling “oh Rhys” as the host missed the table, eliciting a smile from Kai. Kai will be re-paired with host AJ Odudu for the Strictly live tour, after making the finals with the talented dancer.

Strictly professionals Amy Dowden, Neil Jones, Luba Mushtuk and Jowita Przystal will also be involved in the tour. Tilly can often be seen on Instagram with her partner Nikita, 24, who made his debut on the show last year. Nikita recently expressed excitement about the upcoming tour, which will be his first-ever in front of audiences across the country. On Saturday, he wrote to his 109,000 Instagram followers: “Can’t wait to dance The Jig and many other great routines on the Strictly Tour. Who’s coming?”

The star also shared a photo of the Strictly pros mid-dance during their take on the classic Irish party scene below decks in the movie Titanic. “But who’s your new Rose?” Dianne Buswell asked in the comments with two laughing emojis. Nikita replied, “Well I kind of have two now, it’s mostly Amy Dowden but also Tilly Ramsay.” Dianne, who is not touring this year, replied: “Cheeky cheeky!!! Don’t come running to me this season.” The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour kicks off this Thursday, January 20 at the Nutita Arena in Birmingham.

