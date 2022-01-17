Lions battle in Oklahoma state No. 4 in 35-6 loss

STILL WATER, Okay. Columbia Wrestling (1-3, 1-1 EIWA) faced the nation’s No. 4 team and came to fight, taking a couple of hard-earned wins against Oklahoma State (9-0 4-0 BIG12), before falling 35. -6 in Sunday’s double encounter at the Gallagher-Iba Arena.

no. 19 Matt Kazimir (141) and no. 22 Joshua Ogunsanya (165) each racked up wins in their respective matches, with Kazimir surpassing the number 18 141-pounder in the nation.

“There are still places where we clearly need to get better,” said Wrestling head coach Andrew F. Barth Zach Tanelli . “But we know that we are a strong and physical team, and we continue to prove that to ourselves and others.

“We’ve been traveling across the country for a purpose and we’re messaging everyone in the east that we’re coming. I thought we showed the same fire and passion as we did against Lehigh and we got out of that tough game, it was impressive to watch.” to see.” see the boys bounce back emotionally and bring the same energy. We are really moving the needle and our confidence will continue to grow as we move into the second half of the season.”

Despite the final score, the Lions were not overpowered on the day and showed battle to keep as many bonus points away from Oklahoma State as possible, as the Cowboys needed points at the end to extend their lead.

HOW IT HAPPENED: The match opened at 125 pounds where No. 20 Joe Manchio faced No. 6 Trevor Mastrogiovanni in a ranked matchup. Manchio worked hard, but eventually fell via an important decision, 8-0, to give Oklahoma State an early 4-0 lead in the game.

In the next fight, at 133 pounds, a late takedown of Angelo Rini , meant No. 2 Daton Fix was unable to take his win via a technical fall, mustering only a key decision, 13-4, to extend Oklahoma State’s lead to 8-0.

Columbia took its first win of the dual at 141 pounds, when Kazimir calmly took a 6-1 decision over number 18 Carter Young. It was an accomplished and smart performance from the Lion 141-pounder, as from the opening whistle, Kazimir dictated the action en route to give Columbia three points.

With the score at 8-3, Oklahoma State would take a win via a 149-pound technical fall when Kaden defeated Gfeller No. 14 Danny Fongaro , 17-2. In the next game, at 157 pounds, Andrew Garr came out of the gate quickly and an early knockout set the tone as he really fights, despite falling via decision, 8-5, to No. 13 Wyatt Sheets.

After the games at 149 and 157 pounds, Oklahoma State led 16-3, with the last five games still to be decided.

Weighing in at 165 pounds, Oklahoma State sent out Jalin Harper, and the 165-pound Cowboy couldn’t handle Ogunsanya’s strength when the Lion grappler outsmarted Harper on his way to victory. And thanks to the driving time, Ogunsanya would go 3-2 on a decision that gave Columbia another three points to make it 16-6.

The last four games would go to Oklahoma State, but with 174 pounds Nick Fine showed that he came to battle and No. 8 Dustin Plott to the wire took. Plott needed a late elimination against the astute Fine to secure his 4-3 decision victory that gave Oklahoma State three team points, which Fine did not give up easily.

“In weights 125-174, I thought we did a great job,” said Tanelli. “We put ourselves in the game and scored takedown after takedown against the top 10 opponents.”

At 184 pounds, Dakota Geer would win No. 10 via a key decision (17-3) over Brian Bonino , and at 197 pounds and 285 pounds, the Cowboys would win via pins. With No. 1 AJ Ferrari winning via fall (6:01) over Sam Wustefeld and No. 30 Luke Surber who wins his match Jalen Stephens via trap (0:58).

The two pin wins and the big 184-pound decision earned Oklahoma State 19 late bonus points to bring the final score to 35-6.

NEW. 4 OKLAHOMA STATE 35, COLUMBIA 6

Stillwater, Oklahoma (Gallagher-Iba Arena)

125 | No. 6 Trevor Mastrogiovanni (OSU) Beats No. 20 Joe Manchio (KOL) Maj. 8-0

133 | No. 2 Daton Fix (OSU) def. Angelo Rini (KOL) Maj. 13-4

141 | no. 19 Matt Kazimir (KOL) def. No. 18 Carter Young (OSU) Dec. 6-1

149 | No. 14 Kaden Gfeller (OSU) def. Danny Fongaro (COLOUR) TF 17-2

157 | No. 13 Wyatt sheets (OSU) def. Andrew Garr (KOL) Dec. 8-5

165 | no. 22 Joshua Ogunsanya (KOL) def. Jalin Harper (OSU) Dec. 3-2

174 | No. 8 Dustin Plott (OSU) def. Nick Fine (KOL) Dec. 4-3

184 | No. 10 Dakota Geer (OSU) def. Brian Bonino (KOL) Maj. 17-3

197 | No. 1 AJ Ferrari (OSU) def. Sam Wustefeld (COL) F (6:01)

285 | No. 30 Luke Surber (OSU) def. Jalen Stephens (KOL) F (0:58)

EXHIBITION MATCHES

149 | Matt Arciuolo (KOL) def. Joey Sanchez (OSU) Dec. 7-4

174 | Lennox Wolak (KOL) def. Daniel Manibog (OSU) Maj. 12-2

NEXT ONE: Columbia then makes an Ivy League swing, in its first fight against Ivy League opponents, as they advance to No. 18 Princeton go on January 22, before closing the weekend in Penn on January 23. Both matches will be streamed on ESPN+.

THE LIONS FOLLOW:Stay up to date on all things Columbia Wrestling by following the Lions on Twitter (@CULionsWR), Instagram (@culionswr) and on Facebook (@ColumbiaAthletics).