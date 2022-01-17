Sports
Lions battle in Oklahoma state No. 4 in 35-6 loss
STILL WATER, Okay. Columbia Wrestling (1-3, 1-1 EIWA) faced the nation’s No. 4 team and came to fight, taking a couple of hard-earned wins against Oklahoma State (9-0 4-0 BIG12), before falling 35. -6 in Sunday’s double encounter at the Gallagher-Iba Arena.
no. 19 Matt Kazimir (141) and no. 22 Joshua Ogunsanya (165) each racked up wins in their respective matches, with Kazimir surpassing the number 18 141-pounder in the nation.
“There are still places where we clearly need to get better,” said Wrestling head coach Andrew F. Barth Zach Tanelli. “But we know that we are a strong and physical team, and we continue to prove that to ourselves and others.
“We’ve been traveling across the country for a purpose and we’re messaging everyone in the east that we’re coming. I thought we showed the same fire and passion as we did against Lehigh and we got out of that tough game, it was impressive to watch.” to see.” see the boys bounce back emotionally and bring the same energy. We are really moving the needle and our confidence will continue to grow as we move into the second half of the season.”
Despite the final score, the Lions were not overpowered on the day and showed battle to keep as many bonus points away from Oklahoma State as possible, as the Cowboys needed points at the end to extend their lead.
HOW IT HAPPENED: The match opened at 125 pounds where No. 20 Joe Manchio faced No. 6 Trevor Mastrogiovanni in a ranked matchup. Manchio worked hard, but eventually fell via an important decision, 8-0, to give Oklahoma State an early 4-0 lead in the game.
In the next fight, at 133 pounds, a late takedown of Angelo Rini, meant No. 2 Daton Fix was unable to take his win via a technical fall, mustering only a key decision, 13-4, to extend Oklahoma State’s lead to 8-0.
Columbia took its first win of the dual at 141 pounds, when Kazimir calmly took a 6-1 decision over number 18 Carter Young. It was an accomplished and smart performance from the Lion 141-pounder, as from the opening whistle, Kazimir dictated the action en route to give Columbia three points.
With the score at 8-3, Oklahoma State would take a win via a 149-pound technical fall when Kaden defeated Gfeller No. 14 Danny Fongaro, 17-2. In the next game, at 157 pounds, Andrew Garr came out of the gate quickly and an early knockout set the tone as he really fights, despite falling via decision, 8-5, to No. 13 Wyatt Sheets.
After the games at 149 and 157 pounds, Oklahoma State led 16-3, with the last five games still to be decided.
Weighing in at 165 pounds, Oklahoma State sent out Jalin Harper, and the 165-pound Cowboy couldn’t handle Ogunsanya’s strength when the Lion grappler outsmarted Harper on his way to victory. And thanks to the driving time, Ogunsanya would go 3-2 on a decision that gave Columbia another three points to make it 16-6.
The last four games would go to Oklahoma State, but with 174 pounds Nick Fine showed that he came to battle and No. 8 Dustin Plott to the wire took. Plott needed a late elimination against the astute Fine to secure his 4-3 decision victory that gave Oklahoma State three team points, which Fine did not give up easily.
“In weights 125-174, I thought we did a great job,” said Tanelli. “We put ourselves in the game and scored takedown after takedown against the top 10 opponents.”
At 184 pounds, Dakota Geer would win No. 10 via a key decision (17-3) over Brian Bonino, and at 197 pounds and 285 pounds, the Cowboys would win via pins. With No. 1 AJ Ferrari winning via fall (6:01) over Sam Wustefeld and No. 30 Luke Surber who wins his match Jalen Stephens via trap (0:58).
The two pin wins and the big 184-pound decision earned Oklahoma State 19 late bonus points to bring the final score to 35-6.
NEW. 4 OKLAHOMA STATE 35, COLUMBIA 6
Stillwater, Oklahoma (Gallagher-Iba Arena)
125 | No. 6 Trevor Mastrogiovanni (OSU) Beats No. 20 Joe Manchio (KOL) Maj. 8-0
133 | No. 2 Daton Fix (OSU) def. Angelo Rini (KOL) Maj. 13-4
141 | no. 19 Matt Kazimir (KOL) def. No. 18 Carter Young (OSU) Dec. 6-1
149 | No. 14 Kaden Gfeller (OSU) def. Danny Fongaro (COLOUR) TF 17-2
157 | No. 13 Wyatt sheets (OSU) def. Andrew Garr (KOL) Dec. 8-5
165 | no. 22 Joshua Ogunsanya (KOL) def. Jalin Harper (OSU) Dec. 3-2
174 | No. 8 Dustin Plott (OSU) def. Nick Fine (KOL) Dec. 4-3
184 | No. 10 Dakota Geer (OSU) def. Brian Bonino (KOL) Maj. 17-3
197 | No. 1 AJ Ferrari (OSU) def. Sam Wustefeld (COL) F (6:01)
285 | No. 30 Luke Surber (OSU) def. Jalen Stephens (KOL) F (0:58)
EXHIBITION MATCHES
149 | Matt Arciuolo (KOL) def. Joey Sanchez (OSU) Dec. 7-4
174 | Lennox Wolak (KOL) def. Daniel Manibog (OSU) Maj. 12-2
NEXT ONE: Columbia then makes an Ivy League swing, in its first fight against Ivy League opponents, as they advance to No. 18 Princeton go on January 22, before closing the weekend in Penn on January 23. Both matches will be streamed on ESPN+.
THE LIONS FOLLOW:Stay up to date on all things Columbia Wrestling by following the Lions on Twitter (@CULionsWR), Instagram (@culionswr) and on Facebook (@ColumbiaAthletics).
Sources
2/ https://gocolumbialions.com/news/2022/1/16/wrestling-lions-battle-in-35-6-loss-at-no-4-oklahoma-state.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022