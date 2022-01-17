Ashes: Replace the County Championship to save the England Test Team – Jonathan Agnew

As someone who loves English cricket, cares about English cricket and has been involved in English cricket for most of my life, it is very bitter to be back on the outfield and see Australia celebrate another Ashes landslide.

At every tour bar since 1987, England has come to Australia and hammered.

At the end, English cricket looks at itself and says “we will do this and we will do that”, then nothing happens.

If anyone believes that we can continue to do things the same way and expect different results, he is completely wrong. It cannot go on like this and it is time for a major change.

How is it possible?

First, you have to understand that the 18 first-class counties essentially control the domestic structure.

For that reason, I wish the 18 county presidents there had been with me on the Hobart field to see Australia celebrate. Then they would fully understand that something must be done.

‘We need change’ – England coach Silverwood

In the four years since England were last defeated, the only major game change in England and Wales has been the introduction of The Hundred, a mock extra format that no one else plays.

Yes, I know it was the brainchild of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and I understand it was done to protect the game’s finances.

But the provinces get their payout from The Hundred and they make money from the T20 Blast, while at the same time getting little in return from first-class matches.

So I suggest we take The Hundred’s eight teams, add two more and create a new premier league to replace the County Championship.

It wouldn’t be the same players as The Hundred, but you could have the same draft system. In one move, it makes the best play against the best, reduces the number of games and makes it easier to string first-class cricket all summer long.

It would be nice if the provinces could come up with their own solution, but with 18 of them there will always be problems around the number of games and the right format for the competition.

Instead, the ECB should say that this is the way first-class cricket in England and Wales will go into the future.

The provinces would still play in the Blast and 50-over format and have their own red ball tournament, possibly with three-day matches, producing an assembly line for the premier league.

This suggestion may cause anger among county members, but these supporters are mostly first-class and test cricket enthusiasts. Do they really want England to lose test matches and be thrashed when they go to places like Australia and India?

We must realize that if our first-class game is not fit for purpose, England will have no test cricketers.

I know what I’m suggesting is radical, but the time has come to streamline the elite level of first-class cricket in the UK.

If it takes time to implement this idea, other decisions will need to be made shortly around the leadership of the England team, with three Tests in the West Indies in March.

Captain Joe Root says he wants to continue, which solves the problem that there is currently no obvious successor.

Does this mean it is the right decision? Time will tell. Perhaps when English cricket becomes aware that the Test team is in crisis, large-scale leadership changes are needed, Root included. Someone else would leave.

Now that we know Root wants to remain as captain, it seems more likely that Silverwood’s position has weakened because someone needs to be held accountable.

Whether anyone else could do better with the players, schedule and preparation Silverwood has had to manage remains to be seen – and Silverwood has been loudly calling for change.

However, it is doubtful whether he will be in place to take advantage of that change.

At the same time, England must change the role of the head coach, to return the responsibility for selection to a head selector.

On this Ashes tour, only Silverwood and Root made the decisions. If other voices had been involved, some mistakes might have been avoided.

It was the director of cricket Ashley Giles who gave Silverwood so much power, so he has to take responsibility for that.

The ECB is in a tricky position vis-a-vis Giles, who basically got the job by default after Andrew Strauss chose to resign. Giles and Mo Bobat oversaw the planning for this tour and things like the rest-and-rotate policy, which was very unpopular with the players. They have questions to answer.

Giles reports to ECB chief executive Tom Harrison, who has a lot on his plate if you also consider the racism scandal that has engulfed the game in recent months.

He has been working for seven years now, which is a long time. He must now take action to address the game’s attitude to inclusivity and ensure that Test Cricket is reinstated as a priority.

We’ll see what he comes up with, but if he doesn’t fix these issues, then he’ll have to go.

England can come back from this humility down under, but it will take time.

Australia will travel to the UK to defend the urn in 2023 and they are currently favorites to end a 22-year streak without an away win from Ashes.

English cricket shouldn’t have to wait 18 months to realize that drastic changes are needed.

It has to happen now.

Jonathan Agnew spoke to Stephan Shemilt, BBC Sport’s chief cricket writer.