They Opted Out of College Football and Became NFL Stars

When this NFL season began, it had been nearly two years since Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver JaMarr Chase had played a football game.

Covid-19 hit in 2020. Dozens of NFL players gave up millions of dollars by choosing not to play during the throes of a pandemic. So did some unpaid college football players. Chase was one of them.

It was already clear Chase was phenomenally gifted. It was less clear to onlookers how successfully Chase and others like him would transition to professional football after skipping an entire college-football season.

Now the regular season is over, the playoffs are under way, and the early verdict indicates the opt-outs arent the same as they would be without that extra year of college football. They may be even better.

Its just ideal, says Gary Scheffler, who has trained Chase since the eighth grade. Everything and every decision that JaMarr Chase and his family has made along the way has been done strategically, and its been done perfectly.

Chase, who led the Bengals with 116 receiving yards in their playoff win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday,is the favorite to win offensive rookie of the year. Micah Parsons, a do-it-all weapon for the Dallas Cowboys, was voted to the All-Pro team and will likely win defensive rookie of the year after foregoing his last college season. They have emerged as two of the brightest young stars in the sport after the unprecedented circumstances of a pandemic put a growing trend into hyperdrive.

Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys will likely win defensive rookie of the year.

Players have opted out of bowl games at the end of the season for several years. It wasn’t hard to figure out why. They weren’t getting paid, they risked injury and they felt they had little left to prove to NFL teams before the draft. This seasons college football national championship was yet another cautionary tale, when Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams, a potential first-round pick, went down with a gruesome knee injury.

The Covid opt-outs got a monthlong head start. They began the pre-draft training process, which typically begins around January, in September. And while the trainers who worked with them for those months dont recommend that college football players start giving up entire seasons en masse, they also said players like Chase and Parsons were perfectly positioned to reap benefits from doing just that.

They had already proven how good they were. They didn’t need to chance getting hurt in a game. And when a novel virus spurred them to opt out, they learned they could get ready to playand thrive immediatelyin the NFL without yet another season in college.

It was the first time weve ever had someone like that for that length of time, said Ryan Capretta, who trained Parsons and runs Proactive Sports in California where he trains NFL players and draft prospects. He was almost able to fast forward and be a pro and treat his body like a pro.

Chase went to LSU, and the last time Chase had played for the Tigers he made it obvious that he would be a top pick in the draft some day. That was when he left a confetti-littered field after catching nine passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns in LSUs national championship win to wrap up the 2019 season. His LSU quarterback, who went No. 1 in the draft months later, also turned out to be his quarterback with the Bengals: Joe Burrow.

But Chase had to wait another year to be draft eligible. And when that year produced extraordinary turbulence for college footballin addition to his statistics potentially declining without an NFL-caliber quarterback in Burrowhe pulled the plug on his season before it began.

Back home in the New Orleans area, Chase trained with a pair of trainers who he had worked with for years. Three times a week they did speed training. Four times a week they did weight training. He caught 100 passes almost every session. He did resistance training with bands and practiced running in sand. Wednesdays were for recovery.

They saw it as a rare opportunity to not just improve his conditioning but to perfect his form, down to everything as basic as his running gait.

Youre able to strengthen and condition your body without the wear and tear of getting banged up, said Nathaniel Nunnery, who worked with Chase at NXT Training in New Orleans.

Chase’s training was full time by October. He relocated to Texas and worked at a facility that often houses NFL players during the offseason or players before the draft. But it was an unusual experience for Brent Callaway, the performance director at Exos. He usually works with players for about six weeks. He had Chase for about six months.

Chase was in the facility for 45 hours a week. They didnt bother starting preparing for pro day drills until January, meaning that he spent months just getting in shape without being tackled a dozen times a week by SEC linebackers and defensive backs.

Youre really focusing on yourself for an extended period of time where most professional athletes don’t have that block of time, Callaway said.

Parsons ran the same play. He had established himself as a star at Penn State in 2019. He gave up his 2020 season and flew out to California in the fall to prepare for the NFL at a professional facility. He also wasn’t alone: ​​He was working alongside a number of other Covid opt-outs, including top offensive line prospect Penei Sewell.

The first public evidence backing their approach came at their pro days. Parsons ran his 40-yard dash in 4.36 secondsa time thats blazing for wide receivers, and Parsons was listed as a linebacker. Chase ran his in 4.34 seconds after Callaway says he was timing closer to 4.6 when they started preparing for the drill.

Before the first round of the NFL draft was even halfway done, it was clear NFL teams werent particularly worried about using their most prized picks on players who were a year removed from playing competitive football. Chase went No. 5. Sewell Went No. 7 to the Detroit Lions. The Cowboys plucked Parsons at No. 12. The Chargers selected another opt-out, tackle Rashawn Slater, with the 13th pick.

They all thrived. Chase, Parsons and Slater were three of the four rookies who made the Pro Bowl.

JaMarr Chase had nine receptions for 221 yards and two touchdowns in the 2020 national championship game.

Chase and Parsons in particular emerged as sensations. Parsonss Cowboys lost in the Wild-Card round of the playoffs Sunday to the 49ers, ending a splendid season for their first-round pick. Only two players this season had more tackles for a loss than Parsons, who added 13 sacks while giving nightmares to opposing offenses because his uncanny combination of size and speed allowed him to play everywhere on the field.

Chase, meanwhile, was fourth in the league with 1,455 receiving yards and third with 13 receiving touchdowns. The same quarterback-receiver combination that took LSU to a national championshipBurrow and Chasehas emerged as one of the most potent in the NFL and why the Bengals are threats to win the Super Bowl.

