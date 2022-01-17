Sebastian Korda Starts Season With Aussie Open Win | ATP tour





It may not come as a shock that Sebastian Korda upset 12th-seeded Cameron Norrie in the first round of the Australian Open. But few could have predicted the dominance with which the 21-year-old American sent his British opponent on Monday on his debut in Melbourne. The world’s No. 43 raced past Norrie 6-3, 6-0, 6-4, on the kind of never-ending route normally reserved for the games elite. Korda, a former boys’ singles champion Down Under, had the world No. 12 under his thumb from the first ball of the match. It wasn’t easy. I didn’t get much preparation, didn’t get any games under my belt, Korda said in his post-game press conference after being forced to withdraw from the Adelaide International 1 in the first week of the season due to testing positive for Covid-19. But I’m just super happy with the way I came out. I stuck to my tactics. They worked very well and [I am] really comfortable on these courts. You May Also Like: Sleeveless Alcaraz Races To AO Second Round Thanks to an immediate break in each set, Korda never got behind in the Kia Arena. He did save three matchone breakpoints in each set, in addition to converting five of his 10 breakpoint chances. We played in the semifinals at Delray Beach a year ago, and I practiced with him here too, so I learned a few things in practice and just used the tactics I did really well with my team today, Korda added. ready. I think I stuck with it even in the tight quarters. I stayed aggressive and used my powerful strokes on these fast lanes. Coming in for the first time this season, the American celebrated his one hour 42 minute win in style, marking the victory with a scissor kick in honor of his father and coach, 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda. Next up for Korda, who captured his first tour-level title in Parma last year, is the winner of the all-French clash between world number 100 Corentin Moutet and wildcard Lucas Pouille. Norrie won tour-level titles at Los Cabos and Indian Wells in 2021 and made his debut as a substitute at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin. However, the 26-year-old has yet to find his top form this season.

