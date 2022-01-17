Junior Hockey: Willmar WarHawks gets weekend split at home – West Central Tribune





WILLMAR The Granite City Lumberjacks are unstoppable. And the Willmar WarHawks saw that first hand Sunday afternoon. Granite City won its 27th game in a row after a 5-1 win at the Willmar Civic Center. The Lumberjacks are now 31-1-0 on the year. The second longest win streak in NA3HL hockey is seven games for the Gillette (Wyoming) Wild. Willmar defeated the Minnesota Loons on Saturday. Ben Anderson and Zak Kennett each had a goal and an assist for Granite City. Brett Reed, Nicholas Richert and Brock Masseth also scored goals for the Lumberjacks. Willmars’ lone goal came 4 minutes 21 seconds into the second period when Jeremiah Konkel scored a power play goal. Bloomington striker Konkel has 20 goals and 20 assists this year. On Friday and Saturday, the WarHawks play a weekend series against the Wausau Cyclones in Wausau, Wisconsin. Granite City 5, Willmar 1 Granite City (31-1-0) 3 1 1 5

Willmar (19-12-1) 0 1 0 1

FIRST PERIOD (1) Final Rank: Brock Masseth 6 (Ben Anderson 19, Sean Davidson 14), 10:20 (2) Final Rank: Zak Kennett 13 (Tucker Skime 17, Ben Tarlton 7), 13:51 (3) Final Rank: Anderson 23 ( Bjorn Jorgenson 15, Jacob Hicks), 14:16 PP. SANCTIONS: (1) Q: Billy Simms (slashing minor, 2 min), 6:29 (2) Q: Marcus Mack (hooking minor, 2 min), 2:08 PM (3) GC: Brett Reed (interference minor, 2 min), 17:25 (4) W: Michael Sweetland (cross-checking minor, 2 min), 17:52.

SECOND PERIOD (4) W: Jeremiah Konkel 20 (Brady OBrien 23, Ethan Hawes 1), 4:21 PP (5) GC: Reed 14 (AJ Schemenauer 7, Kennett 6), 13:46. SANCTIONS: (5) GC: John Blake (holding minor, 2 min), 4:10 (6) W: Simms (hold minor, 2 min), 5:08 (7) GC: Masseth (roughing minor, 2 min), 16:42 (8) GC: Kyle Mortenson (cross-checking minor, 2 min), 16:42 (9) GC: Schemenauer (fighting major, 5 min), 16:42 (10) GC : Schemenauer (fight-eject, 20 min), 16:42 (11) W: Elbridge DeKraai (fight-eject, 5 min), 16:42 (12) W: DeKraai (fight-eject, 20 min), 16: 42 (13) W: Samuel Miller (roughing minor, 2 min), 16:42 (14) GC: Tarlton (checking back minor, 2 min), 18:40 (15) GC: Davidson (roughing minor , 2 min), 19:51 (16) W: Sweetland (roughing minor, 2 min), 19:51.

THIRD PERIOD (6) Standings: Nicholas Richert 14 (Hicks 5, Jorgenson 16), 14:05 PP. SANCTIONS: (17) Q: Miller (high sticking-double minor, 4 min), 12:11.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS GC: Quentin Sigurdson 23/24 W: Will Kunka 41/46. Willmar 8, Minnesota Loons 1 Willmars Patrick Wyers scored four goals to lead a strong offensive night for the WarHawks in a win over the Minnesota Loons at the Willmar Civic Center on Saturday. Wyers, a Minnetonka forward, has 37 points (17 goals, 20 assists) in 22 games this season. Elbridge DeKraai and Anthony Foster both finished with a goal and two assists for Willmar. Also counting targets for the WarHawks were Tyler Misialek and Tate Hammitt. Goalkeeper Cooper Olson made 12 saves for Willmar. Maple Grove’s netminder is 8-3-0 with a 2.34 goals against average and a save percentage of 92.8. Wages (5-27-0) 0 1 0 1

Willmar (19-11-1) 2 1 5 8

FIRST PERIOD (1) Q: Patrick Wyers 14 (Michael Sweetland 13, Mikhail Kukareka 1), 8:31 (2) Q: Wyers 15 (Samuel Miller 14, Collin Kerchoff 23) 1:09 PM SANCTIONS: (1) Q: Billy Simms, served by Mikhail Kukareka (cross-check minor, 2 min), 3:00 PM (2) W: Simms (abuse of official-10 different, 10 min), 3:00 PM (3) L: Josef Slepica (slashing minor , 2 minutes), 18:20.

SECOND PERIOD (3) V: Tyler Misialek 11 (Miller 15, Marcus Mack 13), 1:17 (4) L: Kyler Couture 9 (Blake Keller 22), 14:16 SANCTIONS: (3) L: Robert Provost (checking from behind ) -minor, 2 min), 15:34

THIRD PERIOD (5) F: Wyers 16 (Kerchoff 24, Sweetland 14), 2:06 (6) F: Anthony Foster 10 (Elbridge DeKraai 13, Brady OBrien 22), 3:13 (7) F: Wyers 17 (DeKraai 14, Kerchoff 25), 5:26 (8) W: DeCrow 10 (Foster 21), 5:56 (9) W: Tate Hammitt 2 (Foster 22, Jeremiah Konkel 20), 7:53 PM PP SANCTIONS: (4) L: Slepica (unsportsmanlike conduct minor, 2 min), 10:36 (5) L: Slepica (unsportsmanlike conduct – 10 minutes, 10 min), 10:36 (6) W: Kukareka (cross-checking minor, 2 min) , 10:36 (7) L: Phillippe Cebrian Boldyrev (roughing-double minor, 4 min), 14:55 (8) L: Cebrian Boldyrev (continuous altercation-10 different, 10 min), 14:55 (9) L : Matthew Ryynanen (offensive language, 20 min), 14:55 (10) W: Misialek (roughing-double minor, 4 min), 14:55 (11) W: Misialek (continuous altercation-10 different, 10 min), 14 :55 (12) L: Jordan Griffin (tripping minor, 2 min), 17:57.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS L: Owen Reeve (L) 47/55 W: Cooper Olson (W) 12/13

