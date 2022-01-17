The new continental council held its first meeting – TBEN





The ITTF Continental Council (ITTF CC) held its first meeting on Sunday, January 16, providing valuable input and strategic guidance to the ITTF leadership. Established after the ITTF Annual General Meeting in 2021, the ITTF CC is an extended arm of the ITTF Executive Committee. It is composed of the members of the Executive Committee and the presidents of the continental federations. Messrs Khaled El-Salhy, President of the African Table Tennis Federation, Juan Vila, President of ITTF Americas, Khalil Al-Mohannadi, President of the Asian Table Tennis Union, Igor Levitin, President of the European Union for Table Tennis, and Graeme Ireland, ITTF Oceania President, participated remotely in the meeting. I am confident that we have paved the way for continental presidents to provide valuable input and guidance with the new ITTF Continental Council, said ITTF President Petra Srling. I will make sure that our organization listens to, cares about and understands its members and their various challenges, especially after such a long and difficult time when the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting everything we try to do. Maintaining close contact and dialogue and communicating more remains the highest priority for the ITTF. The ITTF CC is an optimal platform and its members will provide the appropriate continental input needed for all strategic decisions. The content of the ITTF CC meetings will be reported annually at the AGM. I am so glad I attended the first meeting of the ITTF Continental Council. It is a big step forward for the ITTF, with good communication and discussions between the Executive Committee and representatives from all continents. Championships and Olympic events.

Khaled El-Salhy, President of the African Table Tennis Federation Today we have embarked on a beautiful path that will strengthen us as an organisation. As of today, the ITTF is more transparent and democratic.

Juan Vila, President of ITTF Americas “I would like to personally thank the ITTF President, Ms. Petra Srling, for her confidence in the Continental presidents. For us it is a great respect and a unique opportunity to speak directly with the affiliated associations. It’s sad that we haven’t had such an instrument before, but it’s a very good start to her term as president.

Igor Levitin, President of the European Table Tennis Union

