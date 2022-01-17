No. 3 Men’s tennis flanked by No. 1 Florida, 4-3

Austin No. 3 Texas Men’s Tennis recorded singles wins at No. 1, 2 and 4 against No. 1 Florida, but was knocked out 4-3 by defending champion Gators at the Texas Tennis Center on Sunday.

Singles wins include sophomores Eliot Spizzirri at no. 1 and no. 20 Micah Braswell at number 2, together with senior Richard Ciamarra at number 4 after Florida won the double point in a tiebreak of the deciding third game.

Braswell was first off the field for the Longhorns, beating Duarte Vale in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3. Braswell opened with a 4-0 run, including two-point wins in the first three games and breaks in the first and third. The rest of the first set remained on service and Braswell closed the set on another deuce point before opening the second with a break and hold. Braswell would hold that break until the final game when he secured another one with a two-point pre-game to tie the overall score at 1-1.

The Gators went back to the front with a win over No. 5, where No. 61 Mattias Siimar defeated sophomore No. 73 Cleeve Harper , 6-4, 6-4. Siimar led off with two breaks in the first three games and won a deuce run on service for a 3-0 lead, but Harper responded with a 3-0 run of his own, including two deuce runs. Siimar regained the lead after a break, then held it for 5-3, with each player holding onto the next two games to finish the set. In the second, Siimar took another break and then held on for 2-0, which he held until Harper broke to equalize at 4-4. However, Siimar took the break back in the next game and served out the game.

Florida was able to extend its lead as a junior Chih Chi Huang | fell to No. 111 Josh Goodger, 6-2, 7-6 (7), to No. 6. After Goodger was able to win three deuce points in the first set, including the last two games, Huang used a deuce-point break to take a 4-2 lead in the second. Goodger returned the break in the next game and remained on service for the rest of the set until the tiebreak, which went back and forth without a player leading more than a point until Goodger claimed the game at 9-7.

The remaining matches all went three sets with Ciamarra leading with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 victory over No. 107 Andy Andrade at No. 4. Ciamarra opened the game with a two point win on serve and used another before a break in the fourth game for a 3-1 lead which he extended to 4-1 on serve. The rest of the set remained on service with Ciamarra using another deuce point for the win. He was able to start the second set with a break, but Andrade put it back on track with his own break on a deuce point in the next game. That left Andrade with a 4-3 advantage as the set shifted to break the rest of the way with the last two coming on deuce points to give Andrade the win. The third set was dominated by Ciamarra in terms of games won as he opened with a 5-0 run, but the last five of the match were all decided by two points, with Ciamarra capturing four to regain the overall lead. bring it to 3-2 .

That left Spizzirri and freshmen Pierre-Yves Bailly on the field for Texas against two of the best players in the nation in defense of NCAA Singles Champion Sam Riffice and No. 2 ranked Ben Shelton, respectively.

Despite a break against Spizzirri in the opening game, he responded with a 3-0 run, including two breaks and a two-point hold. Riffice got one of the breaks back on a deuce point in the next game, then tied it at 3-3, but Spizzirri took it from there with two deuce points and a break for the win. In the second, Riffice used a break in the second game to establish a 3-0 lead and added another on a two-point for 5-1 before finishing at 6-1. After the two players traded breaks in the third and fourth games of the third set, Riffice posted a 3-0 run for a 5-2 lead. However, Spizzirri was able to fend off multiple match points to put together a 4-0 run to take the lead, including two-point wins in the first three of those. Riffice recovered to hold on and sent it into a tiebreak where Spizzirri took a 2-0 lead which he held to 5-3. Riffice rallied with a 3-0 run for the lead, but Spizzirri returned it for the win and a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (6) final to put the overall game back at 3-3 to stand.

While Spizzirri closed with a tiebreaker win, Bailly opened with one against Shelton. Bailly took a break in the second game for a 2-0 lead, but Shelton returned it in the next game, and despite three deuce points, the rest of the set remained on service to the break. There, Bailly claimed the first two points and Shelton took the next two, but Bailly was able to collect three of the next four for a 5-3 lead, along with the last two for a 7-4 win. In the second set, Shelton used three two-point wins, the last of which was part of a 4-0 run that made it 2-2 to 6-2, before finishing the third set with a 5-0 run for his 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-1 final that took the overall game for the Gators.

Previously, doubles had fallen to inches when Florida won a tiebreak at No. 3 with the No. 51 pair of Andrade and Siimar past Braswell and Huang, 7-6 (5). The Gators opened with a break and then held onto a 2-0 lead, but the Longhorns answered the break two games later to tie it. Florida took the break back in the next game and the game remained on service until 5-4 with Texas starting a 3-0 run the game before for a 6-5 lead. The next game also went to a deuce point and match point for the Longhorns, but the Gators secured it and led to a tiebreak. In that frame, Braswell and Huang jumped to a 3-0 lead that they held on to 5-2, but Florida closed with a 5-0 run, including a Huang volley that just missed the tape to make it 5-4.

Texas had come out on top in doubles with an efficient win over No. 23 Spizzirri en Siem Woldeab at number 1, beating Riffice and Shelton 6-2. The Longhorns broke on a deuce point in the opening game, then held onto a 2-0 lead before securing a second break to lead 4-1 on their way to 5-1. Florida got one game back on service, but Spizzirri ended the game with a hold for the win.

At number 2, Ciamarra and Harper dropped their match against Vale and Abedallah Shelbayh, 6-2. After breaking in the first game, the Longhorns answered the break to tie it 2-2, but the Gators took over from there with a 4-0 run, including a two-point for the game.

The Longhorns then head west for two games in Arizona, taking on the University of Arizona on Friday, January 21 and the State of Arizona on Sunday, January 23.

#1 Florida 4, #3 Texas 3

Single order of finish (2,5,6,4,1,3)

1. Eliot Spizzirri (UT) def. Sam Riffice (UF) 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (6)

2. #20 Micah Braswell (UT) def. Duarte Vale (UF) 6-2, 6-3

3. #2 beats Ben Shelton (UF). Pierre-Yves Bailly (UT) 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-1

4. Richard Ciamarra (UT) def. #107 Andy Andrade (UF) 6-3, 4-6, 6-1

5. #61 beats Mattias Siimar (UF). #73 Cleeve Harper (UT) 6-4, 6-4

6. #111 Josh Goodger (UF) def. Chih Chi Huang | (UT) 6-2, 7-6 (7)