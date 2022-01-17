Sports
Washington Football Team Free Agents Kyle Smith May Want to Be on the Falcons
When Kyle Smith jumped to the Falcons, he brought a wealth of college scouting experience to a front office run by a professional personnel guru in Terry Fontenot. Smith, a 2011-2016 Washington scout, rose to director of college staff from 2017 to 2019 and served as the team’s vice president of player staff in 2020 before being pushed out and landing in Atlanta.
Everything we know about Smith suggests that he is now an important part of this front office, as this excellent Scott Bair profile outlines. It’s also probably worth examining his ties to Washington’s 2022 crop of free agents, at least the ones he had a hand in drafting or bringing in as unwritten free agents, as he was undoubtedly instrumental in helping Fabian Moreau last. years to bring him to town after drafting him into the soccer team.
Almost everyone on this list who has legitimate ties to Smith is an Atlanta reserve, but that doesn’t mean those potential autographs aren’t worth checking out. Let’s zoom in.
WR Cam Sims
Many pieces fit in here. Sims are 65 and 220 pounds and the Falcons have already shown that they want to add this off-season size to their wide receiver group. Sims was an undrafted free agent in 2018 and made a solid 2020, with 32 catches for 477 yards and a touchdown. His limited use in Washington so far means hell is probably relatively cheap, his ties to Kyle Smith mean he deserves Atlanta’s attention, and he has a lot of experience on special teams, which is clearly a requirement to become reserve receiver here. are.
If the Falcons want to replace Tajae Sharpe with someone younger and with some advantage, Sims definitely feels he fits the bill.
CB Danny Johnson
Last year, Smith’s presence almost certainly helped the Falcons make the decision to bring in Fabian Moreau, who has been very solid as a starter for Atlanta this past year. They may very well choose to bring him back, but if they want to continue depth and competition at a cornerback position where they seem to be building a lot, they could look to Johnson.
A Washington reserve and special teamer, Johnson was signed as an unwritten free agent in 2018 and has been an occasional kick-off for the past four seasons. The Falcons brought in Corey Ballentine, who has served a similar role with the Jets and Giants, and if Smith is interested in reuniting with Johnson, he could push Ballentine for a roster spot this summer.
S Troy Apke
The Falcons may be planning to replenish their special teams a bit this off-season, with several free agents potentially leaving and players like Richie Grant, who were core players but may play a smaller role as their responsibilities in the field of defense become. increase defense. Apke could fit there.
Almost strictly a special teamer, Apke plays multiple roles for Washington, and he was a good marksman for them due to his speed and aggressiveness. Washington took him to the fourth round in 2018 and Smith may want to bring him on board to help Marquice Williams and perhaps serve as bottom of the roster in the secondary.
The next two guys are not strictly Smith players, but are worth mentioning nonetheless.
RB JD McKissic
Yes, McKissic was not drafted or picked up as a UDFA by Smith. Yes, he was once a Falcon. Sometimes correcting the past is the most important.
The Falcons really didn’t have a speedster in their backfield last year, and while some of that was undoubtedly designed by Arthur Smith, it was a missing element. McKissic is quick and an excellent pass catcher, something the Falcons may need more of if their pass guard remains shaky, and he can fill the return in no time. Considering the teams came in third behind what will probably be a few bruisers in 2022, I think he makes a lot of sense.
Bonus: WR Adam Humphries
My expectation is that Olamide Zacceaus will be back, and maybe Austin Trammell will enter the last spot on the receiver depth chart. If those things turn out not to be true, keep an eye out for Humphries, who played for Arthur Smith in Tennessee in 2019 and 2020 and acted as useful, confident draft. He’s a bonus on this list because he’s a free agent from Washington, not because he has ties to Kyle Smith.
