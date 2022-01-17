Australian Open 2022 — How to watch on ESPN/ESPN+





The Australian Open is the first tennis major of the 2022 calendar year and won’t feature some of the game’s biggest names. Many stars have withdrawn from the event due to injuries. Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Bianca Andreescu and Jennifer Brady are just a few notable players who will not compete. However, the biggest news coming into the Australian Open involves the top men’s player, Novak Djokovic. The 34-year-old Serbian tennis star will not participate in the tournament after three Australian federal judges confirmed the immigration minister’s decision to revoke his visa on grounds of public interest. This ends the ongoing saga surrounding Djokovic’s visa status related to COVID-19. Now that the turn order has been released, his spot will be replaced by a ‘lucky loser’. This is a player who lost in the qualifying rounds, but can participate in the tournament because a participant has retired. You can follow all the action of the tournament with ESPN or ESPN+. Download ESPN+ here | Download the app | WatchESPN EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALI AND NEW ZEALAND OUT Here’s how to watch the 2022 Australian Open: Monday 17 January Round One: 11:30 PM ET on ESPN2 All Courts Coverage: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ | Look here tuesday 18 january Round Two: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2 All Courts Coverage: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ Wednesday 19 January Round Two: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2 All court coverage: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Thursday 20 January Round Three: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2 All Courts Coverage: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ Friday January 21 Round Three: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2 All Courts Coverage: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ Saturday January 22 Round of 4: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2 All Courts Coverage: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ Take your pick and compete for a chance to win $1,000! Make your choices sunday January 23 Round of 4: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2 All Courts Coverage: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ Monday January 24 Quarterfinals: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2 All Courts Coverage: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ tuesday 25 january Quarterfinals: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2 All Courts Coverage: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ Wednesday 26 January Quarterfinals: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ Thursday 27 January Men’s Singles Semifinals: 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN Women’s Singles Semifinals: 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN Mixed Doubles Championship: 8pm ET on ESPN+ All Courts Coverage: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ | Look here Friday 28 January

Men’s Singles Semifinals: 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN All Courts Coverage: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ Saturday 29 Jan.

Women’s Championship: 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN Men’s Doubles Championship: 5:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+ Women’s Doubles Championship: 11 p.m. ET on ESPN + All Courts Coverage: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ Sunday 30 Jan. Men’s Championship: 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

