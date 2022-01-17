Sports
Australian Open 2022 — How to watch on ESPN/ESPN+
The Australian Open is the first tennis major of the 2022 calendar year and won’t feature some of the game’s biggest names.
Many stars have withdrawn from the event due to injuries. Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Bianca Andreescu and Jennifer Brady are just a few notable players who will not compete.
However, the biggest news coming into the Australian Open involves the top men’s player, Novak Djokovic. The 34-year-old Serbian tennis star will not participate in the tournament after three Australian federal judges confirmed the immigration minister’s decision to revoke his visa on grounds of public interest.
This ends the ongoing saga surrounding Djokovic’s visa status related to COVID-19.
Now that the turn order has been released, his spot will be replaced by a ‘lucky loser’. This is a player who lost in the qualifying rounds, but can participate in the tournament because a participant has retired.
You can follow all the action of the tournament with ESPN or ESPN+.
Here’s how to watch the 2022 Australian Open:
Monday 17 January
Round One: 11:30 PM ET on ESPN2
All Courts Coverage: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ | Look here
tuesday 18 january
Round Two: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2
All Courts Coverage: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
Wednesday 19 January
Round Two: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2
All court coverage: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Thursday 20 January
Round Three: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2
All Courts Coverage: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
Friday January 21
Round Three: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2
All Courts Coverage: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
Saturday January 22
Round of 4: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2
All Courts Coverage: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
sunday January 23
Round of 4: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2
All Courts Coverage: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
Monday January 24
Quarterfinals: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2
All Courts Coverage: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
tuesday 25 january
Quarterfinals: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2
All Courts Coverage: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
Wednesday 26 January
Quarterfinals: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
Thursday 27 January
Men’s Singles Semifinals: 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Women’s Singles Semifinals: 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN
Mixed Doubles Championship: 8pm ET on ESPN+
All Courts Coverage: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ | Look here
Friday 28 January
Men’s Singles Semifinals: 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN
All Courts Coverage: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
Saturday 29 Jan.
Women’s Championship: 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Men’s Doubles Championship: 5:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+
Women’s Doubles Championship: 11 p.m. ET on ESPN +
All Courts Coverage: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
Sunday 30 Jan.
Men’s Championship: 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
