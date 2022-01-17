Sports
Gonzaga regains No. 1 ranking in Men’s Basketball Top 25 Poll; Baylor falls to number 5
A wild week of turmoil led to major changes in the AP Top 25. Amid the chaos, a trusted team returned to the top.
Preseason #1 Gonzaga Climbed Back to Top of Associated Press Poll for Men’s College Basketball released monday, ending Baylor’s five-week run. The Bulldogs had 25 first-place votes, 11 less than No. 2 Auburn, but they overtook the Tigers in overall points to take first place.
Auburn is in his highest position since he reached second place in 1999-2000 after moving up two places. Arizona, Purdue and Baylor rounded out the top five.
Gonzaga (14-2, 3-0 West Coast) has continued his role since losing to Alabama on December 4, extending his winning streak to seven games with outbursts over BYU and Santa Clara last week.
The rest of the AP Top 25 didn’t fare so well, with 13 teams losing, including nine on Saturday. Eight teams lost to unranked opponents.
Baylor’s tenure at the top ended with losses to number 18 Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. It marked the first time in nearly six years that the Bears lost consecutive home games, ending the reigning champion’s 21-game winning streak.
No. 16 Southern California also saw its undefeated season come to a crash with losses to Stanford and Oregon, wedged around a win over Oregon State. Seton Hall dropped out of the No. 20 poll after losing to DePaul and Marquette.
“They’re not very happy,” Bears senior Matthew Mayer said when asked about the mood of Baylor’s coaches.
Neither do UCLAs. The Bruins climbed to No. 3 in last week’s poll and dropped six places this week after losing 84-81 to Oregon in overtime. The win was the 700th of Ducks coach Dana Altman’s career, dropping UCLA six spots to No. 9 in this week’s poll.
“You’re either humble and hungry as if they were trying to get rid of the so-called upset, or you’re arrogant for no reason because we didn’t win anything,” said an incensed UCLA coach Mick Cronin.
THE RISE OF ARIZONA
Arizona was not expected to be among the elite of the Pac-12 in its inaugural season under coach Tommy Lloyd, who was picked to finish fourth in the preseason poll.
The Wildcats (14-1, 4-0 Pac-12) have surpassed those expectations and are among the best teams in the country, with a free-flowing attack that can beat teams in multiple ways.
The nation’s highest-scoring team shot 51% and had 20 assists on 29 field goals in a 76-55 win over Colorado last Thursday. The Wildcats then overpowered Utah from the inside, beating the Utes 56-28 in the paint in an 82-64 win on Saturday.
Arizona climbed three spots in this week’s poll to number 3, the highest ranking since reaching number 2 in 2017-18.
“They are obviously very talented, play super connected and are super athletic,” said Utah coach Craig Smith.
INCREASING AND DECREASING
No. 17 Illinois had the biggest climb of the week, up eight places after beating Nebraska and Michigan. Number 12 Kentucky climbed six spots after beating Vanderbilt 78-66 and blowing out number 24 Tennessee 107-79.
No. 8 Wisconsin moved up five places after a 78-68 win over No. 19 Ohio State.
No. 16 USC had the biggest drop, losing 11 places, and UCLA was next at six.
IN AND OUT
No. 22 Loyola Chicago came in the polls for the first time this season after victories over Valparaiso and Indiana state. UConn came back in the poll at number 25 after beating St. John’s Red Storm 86-78.
Alabama retired number 24 with losses to Auburn and Mississippi State. Seton Hall did not get a single vote after the two losses against unranked opponents.
CONFERENCE WATCH
The Big Ten and Big 12 each had five ranked teams, followed by the SEC and Big East with four each. The Pac-12 had three ranked teams, with the ACC, American Athletic, West Coast, and Missouri Valley each having a notch.
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/story/_/id/33085916/gonzaga-reclaims-no-1-ranking-men-basketball-top-25-poll-baylor-falls-no-5
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022