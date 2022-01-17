‘Save a thought for him’: Ex-IND opener likens lingering turmoil in Indian cricket to ‘many of Dravid’s Test innings’ | Cricket

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra urged fans not to think about current Indian head coach Rahul Dravid, who has had a turbulent start to his coaching career given the ongoing turmoil in Indian cricket.

The unrest started a month after Kohli stepped down as leader of the T20I in November, following the 2021 World Cup in the T20. A month later, he parted ways with the ODI captaincy, with Rohit Sharma becoming the captain.

Just days after the announcement, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly revealed that Kohli had been asked to reconsider his decision on the T20I captaincy and that he had been removed from the ODI role because selectors did not want two white ball captains. Kohli, however, contradicted the statements, saying he had no communication on the matter and revealed that he had been informed of the removal of the ODI captain’s armband 90 minutes before the team selection meeting for the South African test series. The controversy lasted until the last day of 2021, when chief selector Chetan Sharma echoed Ganguly’s words when naming the ODI squad for the South African series.

With Kohli still cynical about this turmoil in Indian cricket after announcing his decision to resign from the Test captaincy last week, Aakash has compared the ongoing situation to many of Dravid’s Test innings as a batter.

Also keep in mind the beginning of Dravis’ coaching career, it’s just started as many of his Test innings as a batter did. One of the openers that was cheaply dismissed, Dravid walks in and the second wicket immediately falls to Jam stabilizing now,” he tweeted. .

While the selectors have named Rohit as the new white-ball captain, they have had an uphill task in choosing Kohli’s replacement for the Test captaincy.

Aakash further believes that Dravid’s tenure has also been relaxed by the selectors, who were inconsistent with their selections.

Selectors didn’t help his case either, let’s be honest. Because of the kind of selections that have been made in recent months, which only makes us question their choices, he said on his YouTube channel while talking about it.