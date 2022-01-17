Men’s Tennis Sweeps Saint Louis Twice – Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Athletics Official Website





NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The Notre Dame men’s tennis team opened its double spring season with a pair of shutout wins over the Saint Louis Billikens Sunday afternoon at the Eck Tennis Pavilion. In the only round of doubles on the day, Aditya Vashistha and Jean-Marc Malkowski took a quick 6-0 win over the board at #2 doubles. The Irish took the double after the number 1 doubles match against Peter Conklin and Connor Fu won 6-1. In singles, Notre Dame would win the first set on any court. Freshman Brian Bilsey was the first to finish his match with a dominating 6-0, 6-0 victory over #6 singles in his collegiate dual match debut. Sophomore Malkowski would soon follow with a 6-0, 6-3 win over #5 singles. Graduate student Conklin took Notre Dame’s first double win of the year with his win of #4 singles, closely followed by classmate Vashistha in first place in the lineup. Juniors Fu and Matthew Che would complete the sweep of matches at their #3 and #2 spots respectively. The second game of the day started with singles and was played to finish. Freshman Jamie Corsillo saw his first career double action, winning 6-0, 6-0 on #6 singles. Fu and Conklin would also take quick wins to give the Irish a 3-0 lead. Vashistha took the 4th run with a dominant 6-1, 6-0 win over #1 singles and Che finished at the same time, so his win over #3 singles made the final score 5-0. The Irish are now 2-0 on the year. It’s always exciting to get the season going and the boys took the opportunity to take two team wins to start the year.” said Callaghan Family Tennis Head Coach Ryan Sachire, “I thought our focus and ability to playing complete matches was a positive sign and that we were getting value out of the day. We were looking forward to building on that in just a few days against a tough team from Western Michigan. Next one :Notre Dame returns to the Eck Tennis Pavilion at 5 p.m. Wednesday, January 19 to take on Western Michigan. These two teams met twice last spring, with the Irish handing the MAC champion Broncos their only two defeats of the year. The final meeting was a 4-1 first round victory in the NCAA tournament that would end the Broncos season with a 22-2 record. Box Score: Match 1 Notre Dame 7 – St. Louis 0 doubles Conklin/Fu (ND) beats Alvarez/Behun (SLU) 6-1 Malkowski / Vashistha (ND) beats Ekindi / Badaiants (SLU) 6-0 Che/Halpin (ND) vs Fukushima/Sadowski (SLU) 4-3 didn’t finish singles Vashistha (ND) beats Alvarez (SLU) 6-2.6-1 Che (ND) beats Fukushima (SLU) 6-1.7-6 Fu (ND) beats Behan (SLU) 6-1.6-3 Conklin (ND) beats Baddiants (SLU) 6-2.6-0 Malkowski (ND) beats Sadowski (SLU) 6-0.6-3 Bilsey (ND) beats Marri (SLU) 6-0.6-0 Order of finish: Doubles (2, 1); Singles (6, 5, 4, 1, 3, 2) Box Score: Match 2 Notre Dame 5 – St. Louis 0 singles Vashistha (ND) beats Fukushima (SLU) 6-1.6-0 Fu (ND) final Alvarez (SLU) 6-2.6-1 Che (ND) beats Behun (SLU) 6-4.6-0 Conklin (ND) beats Sadowski (SLU) 6-3,6-2 Bilsey (ND) vs. Badaiants (SLU) 6-4.2-2 didn’t finish Corsillo (ND) beats Marri (SLU) 6-0.6-0 Order of finish: Singles (6, 2, 4, 1, 3) **No doubles played

