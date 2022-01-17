Men’s Hockey Rankings: Denver Soars, UMass Lowell Joins New Power 10

One of the predominant themes of the first half of this men’s college hockey season was constant movement within the top 10. It was almost a guarantee that if a school was in one place one week, it was in another place the next. would be. .

This week we see that the rankings are getting a bit firmer. As always, there was movement, with Denver jumping up and UMass Lowell joining the top 10. But there was one team that did something that is normally a reason to fall in the rankings… and it didn’t.

Here’s this week’s Power 10.

1. State of Minnesota (5/21/0) | Previous: 1

This is that team.

The Mavericks shared a series with Northern Michigan last weekend, losing 4-2 on Friday, but then recovered well to win 4-1 on Saturday. Minnesota State’s most notable player over the weekend was senior Julian Napravnik who scored a goal in the loss and three assists in the win. And then there was Dryden McKay in the net who, after stopping just 14 of 17 shots in Game 1, bounced back by making 24 saves on 25 shots in the win.

So why are the Mavericks still number 1 after losing a game?

Because they were the best, most consistent team in college hockey for nearly four months. They are No. 1 in PairWise. They have the most goals for (103) and are in the top three for fewest goals against (33). They are the most complete team in college hockey. One loss last weekend doesn’t change that.

Next up is a house-and-home with St. Thomas.

2. Michigan (18-6-1) | Previous: 2

The Wolverines scored two close conference wins over Penn State last weekend.

In game one, Michigan rattled three goals in the first stint from freshman Luke Hughes and sophomores Matty Beniers and Kent Johnson. Despite Penn State scoring two in the third to narrow the lead to a single goal, Michigan held on to a 3-2 win.

The next night was very different for Michigan, as Penn State jumped to a 3-1 lead midway through the second. Though the Nittany Lions defeated the Wolverines, Michigan got a Beniers goal late in the second, then Hughes added early in the third. Sophomore Brendan Brisson scored the eventual game winner midway through the final 20 minutes.

This is the winner of Brisson’s game. It’s pretty nice, right?

Warning: this is dirty

The real MVP of the second win: goalkeeper Erik Portillo, who finished Saturday with 44 stops on 47 shots.

Michigan’s next step is a massive conference game in Minnesota next weekend.

3. Quinnipiac (16-1-3) | Previous: 3

One of the matchups I’ve been interested in all season is the ECAC battle between Quinnipiac and Harvard. The Bobcats are a much older, experienced team, while Harvard is young and fast.

Last weekend, these teams collided for the first time. Obviously the Bobcats are the better team (for now).

Quinnipiac controlled the game for much of the night and severely restricted Harvard from an offensive point of view. The Crimson was only able to collect 13 shots at Bobcats goalkeeper Yaniv Perets. He had no problem stopping all 13 of them.

Sophomore forward Ty Smilenic put on a show, scoring two goals and providing an assist. His first goal was especially beautiful, as he was held by Harvard defender Marshall Rifai andstillmanaged to score with just one hand on his stick.

Ty, oh my! Beauty of a finish from Smilenic after a perfect stretch pass from Lombo to give us an early lead.

(INTL) https://t.co/vbJCYSu4Bg

https://t.co/ViqhLTnxW5#QuinnipiacCulture #BobcatNation pic.twitter.com/PR595spqT8 Quinnipiac Men’s Ice Hockey (@QU_MIH) January 15, 2022

The Bobcats followed up that great win with a 3-1 win over Dartmouth on Sunday.

Next is Princeton Tuesday and then heading to Colgate and Cornell this weekend. That game against Cornell will be huge for two things: the conference and this ranking.

4. Denver (14-5-1) | Previous: 6

The Pioneers are getting a well-deserved boost in this ranking after sweeping then-No. 15 Omaha last weekend with 5-2 and 4-0 wins. It was a series originally scheduled for February 25 and 26.

In the 5-2 win, the line of freshmen Carter Mazur and Massimo Rizzo and senior Cameron Wright was rolling. They all had three points, with Mazur providing three assists, Wright scoring two goals and Rizzo scoring a goal and providing two assists. The next night, sophomore Carter Savoie lit up the score sheet with a goal and two assists.

And let me tell you something: Savoie’s goal was asnipe.

Carter Savoie scores his 13th goal of the season and his 6th power play marker to give Denver the early lead.

Denver is quickly emerging as one of the strongest NCHC teams, which is extremely difficult to do this season. The Pioneers are tied with Michigan as the No. 2 ranked team in PairWise.

They will try to remain one of the best teams in the country with a home-and-home match against Colorado College next weekend.

5. St. Cloud State (12-6-0) | Previous: 4

After the Minnesota Duluth series was postponed the previous weekend, St. Cloud State had another series postponed last weekend. This one had to be against Denver.

The Huskies have not played since January 1. They are eager to get back on the ice next weekend when they host Miami (Ohio).

6. West Michigan (5/14/0) | Previous: 5

Western Michigan and St. Cloud State have two things in common. First, they are both top teams in the NCHC. The second isn’t so much fun: they both postponed series last weekend. The Broncos would travel to Colorado Springs to face Colorado College.

Western Michigan is scheduled to host North Dakota this weekend for a massive NCHC matchup.

7. Cornell (12-3-1) | Previous: 7

The Big Red remains in this week’s rankings. While their first meeting with Brown was postponed on Saturday, they instead faced Yale and won 3-0.

Cornell got goals from juniors Jack Malone and Ben Tupker and sophomore Kyle Penney. Goalkeeper Ian Shane stopped all 18 shots he encountered en route to the shutout. It was a nice follow-up win to North Dakota’s win the previous weekend.

Another big test awaits next weekend as the Big Red takes on Princeton and then No. 2 Quinnipiac. You must have seen that match against Quinnipiac.

8. UMass Lowell (13-3-3) | Previous: NR

The River Hawks that made the Power 10 were alongtime comes.

After a tough home-and-home with then-No. 14 UMass in early December, UMass Lowell recovered well and won five in a row, most recently last weekend in Maine with scores of 5-3 and 4-3.

While the River Hawks score everywhere (eight different players have double-digit points), the MVP of this group is senior netminder Owen Savory.

Hartig is the top five in the country in goals against average (1.52) and is third in rescue rate (0.940). He’s been consistently great all season and is a big part of why UMass Lowell is ninth in PairWise.

Next up is a house-and-home with Merrimack.

9. Minnesota Duluth (12-8-2) | Previous: 8

The Bulldogs returned to action against Miami (Ohio) last weekend. They won the first game 4-1 and drew the second 2-2.

In the win, Minnesota Duluth got goals from the usual suspects: sophomore forward Blake Biondi, graduate student striker Casey Gilling, fifth-year forward Koby Bender and junior Quinn Olson. Star goalkeeper Ryan Fanti made 21 stops on 22 shots for the win.

Scoring was not so easy in the equalizer.

Despite putting 52 shots on target, RedHawks goalkeeper Ludvig Persson stopped a season-high 50 shots, leaving the Bulldogs to just two goals. Miami (OH) went on to win in the shootout and accounted for the extra run.

Next up is a road series in Omaha.

10. North Dakota (13-8-0) | Previous: 10

The Fighting Hawks did not play last weekend as their Omaha series was postponed.

They will try to get back on track this weekend in a series with Western Michigan. If North Dakota can have a better series than the Broncos, it will skyrocket this ranking.