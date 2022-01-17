Connect with us

What is the Great Tennis Tournament in 2022?

It is a racket sport that can be played individually against one opponent. It can be an Olympic sport played at every level of society and by all ages. As the generations grow, they prefer to follow the latest trends and that is why the rules in tennis have changed. The Tennis Calendar 2022 (ATP and WTA calendar) and also what are the most popular tournaments? Check What is the Major Tennis Tournament in 2022?

Due to the pandemic, the schedule has changed regularly and new updates are planned after government approval. According to recent reports, the first event to be played in the new season is the ATP Delray Beach Open, which is scheduled to be played in February. Although the Indian Open will be canceled or postponed. The first time you can count on Abu Dhabi to play this year. Here is the most recent schedule, you can follow the event via live stream.

Tennis Schedule 2022: ATP Timetable

TOURNAMENTSCATEGORIESSTARTING DATELAST DATE
ATP cupJanuary 1, 2022January 9, 2022
Adelaide International 1ATP 250January 3, 2022January 9, 2022
Melbourne OpenATP 250January 4, 2022January 9, 2022
Sydney Tennis ClassicATP 250January 10, 2022January 15, 2022
Adelaide International 2ATP 250January 10, 2022January 15, 2022
Australian OpenGrand SlamJanuary 17, 2022January 30, 2022
South of France OpenATP 250January 31, 2022February 6, 2022
Cordoba openATP 250January 31, 2022February 6, 2022
Tata Open MaharashtraATP 250January 31, 2022February 6, 2022
ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament (Rotterdam)ATP 500February 7, 2022February 13, 2022
Dallas OpenATP 250February 7, 2022February 13, 2022
Argentina OpenATP 250February 7, 2022February 13, 2022
Rio OpenATP 500February 14, 2022February 20, 2022
Delray Beach openATP 250February 14, 2022February 20, 2022
Open 13 ProvenceATP 250February 14, 2022February 20, 2022
Qatar OpenATP 250February 14, 2022February 20, 2022
Dubai Tennis ChampionshipsATP 500February 21, 2022February 26, 2022
Mexican OpenATP 500February 21, 2022February 26, 2022

Chile OpenATP 250February 21, 2022February 27, 2022
Davis CupFebruary 28, 2022
BNP Paribas OpenATP 1000March 10, 2022March 20, 2022
Miami OpenATP 1000March 23, 2022Apr 3, 2022
American clay court championATP 250Apr 4, 2022Apr 10, 2022
Hassan II Grand PrixATP 250Apr 4, 2022Apr 10, 2022
Monte Carlo MastersATP 1000Apr 10, 2022April 17, 2022
Barcelona openATP 500Apr 18, 2022Apr 24, 2022
Serbian OpenATP 250Apr 18, 2022Apr 24, 2022
Estoril openATP 250Apr 25, 2022May 1, 2022
BMW Open (Munich)ATP 250Apr 25, 2022May 1, 2022
Madrid openATP 1000May 1, 2022May 8, 2022
Italian OpenATP 1000May 8, 2022May 15, 2022
Geneva OpenATP 250May 15, 2022May 21, 2022
Lyon openATP 250May 15, 2022May 21, 2022
French OpenGrand SlamMay 22, 2022June 5, 2022
Libema OpnATP 250June 6, 2022June 12, 2022
Mercedes Cup (Stuttgart)ATP 250June 6, 2022June 12, 2022
Noventi Open (Halle)ATP 500June 13, 2022June 19, 2022
Cinch ChampionshipsATP 500June 13, 2022June 19, 2022
Majorca openATP 250June 19, 2022June 25, 2022
Eastbourne InternationalATP 250June 20, 2022June 25, 2022
WimbledonGrand SlamJune 27, 2022July 10, 2022
Hall of Fame opened (Nieuwpoort)ATP 250July 11, 2022July 17, 2022
Swedish OpenATP 250July 11, 2022July 17, 2022
Hamburg openATP 500July 18, 2022July 24, 2022
Croatia OpenATP 250Not yet known
Swiss OpenATP 250July 18, 2022July 24, 2022

Atlanta OpenATP 250July 25, 2022July 31, 2022
Kitzbuhel OpenATP 250July 25, 2022July 31, 2022
Citi OpenATP 500August 1, 2022August 7, 2022
Los Cabos OpenATP 250August 1, 2022August 6, 2022
Canadian OpenATP 1000August 8, 2022August 14, 2022
Cincinnati OpenATP 1000August 14, 2022August 21, 2022
Winston Salem OpenATP 250August 22, 2022August 27, 2022
US openGrand Slam29 August 2022September 11, 2022
Moselle OpenATP 250September 19, 2022September 25, 2022
Laver CupExhibitionSeptember 23, 2022September 25, 2022
Sofia OpenATP 250September 26, 2022October 2, 2022
European Open (Antwerp)ATP 250Not yet known
Kremlin CupATP 250Not yet known
Stockholm OpenATP 250Not yet known
Swiss Indoors (Basel)ATP 500October 24, 2022October 30, 2022
Vienna Open will take place in the month of March next year. The four most important events that will be remembered by all, including the championships of Australia, France, Great Britain (Wimbledon) along the United States, were among the top four tournaments.ATP 500Not yet known
Paris MastersATP 1000October 31st. 2022Nov 6, 2022
Final ATP Next GenYECNot yet known
ATP finalYECNot yet known

Here are some of the best tournaments

The Championships, Wimbledon is one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments and is considered one of the most prestigious. It has been played since 1877 at Wimbledon’s All England Club in Wimbledon, London, and since 2019 it has become one of the top tournaments in the world.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, the 2020-21 Championships have been canceled this time, marking the first cancellation of the event in years since World War II. tournament continues

