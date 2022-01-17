What is the Great Tennis Tournament in 2022?

It is a racket sport that can be played individually against one opponent. It can be an Olympic sport played at every level of society and by all ages. As the generations grow, they prefer to follow the latest trends and that is why the rules in tennis have changed. The Tennis Calendar 2022 (ATP and WTA calendar) and also what are the most popular tournaments? Check What is the Major Tennis Tournament in 2022?
Due to the pandemic, the schedule has changed regularly and new updates are planned after government approval. According to recent reports, the first event to be played in the new season is the ATP Delray Beach Open, which is scheduled to be played in February. Although the Indian Open will be canceled or postponed. The first time you can count on Abu Dhabi to play this year. Here is the most recent schedule, you can follow the event via live stream.
Tennis Schedule 2022: ATP Timetable
|TOURNAMENTS
|CATEGORIES
|STARTING DATE
|LAST DATE
|ATP cup
|January 1, 2022
|January 9, 2022
|Adelaide International 1
|ATP 250
|January 3, 2022
|January 9, 2022
|Melbourne Open
|ATP 250
|January 4, 2022
|January 9, 2022
|Sydney Tennis Classic
|ATP 250
|January 10, 2022
|January 15, 2022
|Adelaide International 2
|ATP 250
|January 10, 2022
|January 15, 2022
|Australian Open
|Grand Slam
|January 17, 2022
|January 30, 2022
|South of France Open
|ATP 250
|January 31, 2022
|February 6, 2022
|Cordoba open
|ATP 250
|January 31, 2022
|February 6, 2022
|Tata Open Maharashtra
|ATP 250
|January 31, 2022
|February 6, 2022
|ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament (Rotterdam)
|ATP 500
|February 7, 2022
|February 13, 2022
|Dallas Open
|ATP 250
|February 7, 2022
|February 13, 2022
|Argentina Open
|ATP 250
|February 7, 2022
|February 13, 2022
|Rio Open
|ATP 500
|February 14, 2022
|February 20, 2022
|Delray Beach open
|ATP 250
|February 14, 2022
|February 20, 2022
|Open 13 Provence
|ATP 250
|February 14, 2022
|February 20, 2022
|Qatar Open
|ATP 250
|February 14, 2022
|February 20, 2022
|Dubai Tennis Championships
|ATP 500
|February 21, 2022
|February 26, 2022
|Mexican Open
|ATP 500
|February 21, 2022
|February 26, 2022
Tennis Schedule 2022: ATP Timetable
|Chile Open
|ATP 250
|February 21, 2022
|February 27, 2022
|Davis Cup
|February 28, 2022
|BNP Paribas Open
|ATP 1000
|March 10, 2022
|March 20, 2022
|Miami Open
|ATP 1000
|March 23, 2022
|Apr 3, 2022
|American clay court champion
|ATP 250
|Apr 4, 2022
|Apr 10, 2022
|Hassan II Grand Prix
|ATP 250
|Apr 4, 2022
|Apr 10, 2022
|Monte Carlo Masters
|ATP 1000
|Apr 10, 2022
|April 17, 2022
|Barcelona open
|ATP 500
|Apr 18, 2022
|Apr 24, 2022
|Serbian Open
|ATP 250
|Apr 18, 2022
|Apr 24, 2022
|Estoril open
|ATP 250
|Apr 25, 2022
|May 1, 2022
|BMW Open (Munich)
|ATP 250
|Apr 25, 2022
|May 1, 2022
|Madrid open
|ATP 1000
|May 1, 2022
|May 8, 2022
|Italian Open
|ATP 1000
|May 8, 2022
|May 15, 2022
|Geneva Open
|ATP 250
|May 15, 2022
|May 21, 2022
|Lyon open
|ATP 250
|May 15, 2022
|May 21, 2022
|French Open
|Grand Slam
|May 22, 2022
|June 5, 2022
|Libema Opn
|ATP 250
|June 6, 2022
|June 12, 2022
|Mercedes Cup (Stuttgart)
|ATP 250
|June 6, 2022
|June 12, 2022
|Noventi Open (Halle)
|ATP 500
|June 13, 2022
|June 19, 2022
|Cinch Championships
|ATP 500
|June 13, 2022
|June 19, 2022
|Majorca open
|ATP 250
|June 19, 2022
|June 25, 2022
|Eastbourne International
|ATP 250
|June 20, 2022
|June 25, 2022
|Wimbledon
|Grand Slam
|June 27, 2022
|July 10, 2022
|Hall of Fame opened (Nieuwpoort)
|ATP 250
|July 11, 2022
|July 17, 2022
|Swedish Open
|ATP 250
|July 11, 2022
|July 17, 2022
|Hamburg open
|ATP 500
|July 18, 2022
|July 24, 2022
|Croatia Open
|ATP 250
|Not yet known
|Swiss Open
|ATP 250
|July 18, 2022
|July 24, 2022
Tennis Schedule 2022: ATP Timetable
|Atlanta Open
|ATP 250
|July 25, 2022
|July 31, 2022
|Kitzbuhel Open
|ATP 250
|July 25, 2022
|July 31, 2022
|Citi Open
|ATP 500
|August 1, 2022
|August 7, 2022
|Los Cabos Open
|ATP 250
|August 1, 2022
|August 6, 2022
|Canadian Open
|ATP 1000
|August 8, 2022
|August 14, 2022
|Cincinnati Open
|ATP 1000
|August 14, 2022
|August 21, 2022
|Winston Salem Open
|ATP 250
|August 22, 2022
|August 27, 2022
|US open
|Grand Slam
|29 August 2022
|September 11, 2022
|Moselle Open
|ATP 250
|September 19, 2022
|September 25, 2022
|Laver Cup
|Exhibition
|September 23, 2022
|September 25, 2022
|Sofia Open
|ATP 250
|September 26, 2022
|October 2, 2022
|European Open (Antwerp)
|ATP 250
|Not yet known
|Kremlin Cup
|ATP 250
|Not yet known
|Stockholm Open
|ATP 250
|Not yet known
|Swiss Indoors (Basel)
|ATP 500
|October 24, 2022
|October 30, 2022
|Vienna Open will take place in the month of March next year. The four most important events that will be remembered by all, including the championships of Australia, France, Great Britain (Wimbledon) along the United States, were among the top four tournaments.
|ATP 500
|Not yet known
|Paris Masters
|ATP 1000
|October 31st. 2022
|Nov 6, 2022
|Final ATP Next Gen
|YEC
|Not yet known
|ATP final
|YEC
|Not yet known
Here are some of the best tournaments
The Championships, Wimbledon is one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments and is considered one of the most prestigious. It has been played since 1877 at Wimbledon’s All England Club in Wimbledon, London, and since 2019 it has become one of the top tournaments in the world.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the 2020-21 Championships have been canceled this time, marking the first cancellation of the event in years since World War II. tournament continues