Bears 2022 head coach tracker: Chicago interviews Brian Daboll, Jim Caldwell; request an appointment with Bills DC

The Chicago Bears have left the Matt Nagy era, firing the head coach after four seasons and two playoffs. Nagy finished with a 34-31 record with just one losing season (2021) with the Bears, leading them to the NFC North title and winning the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year award in his inaugural season. He only went 22-27 in the three seasons since then.

Chicago also cleaned up the front office, firing general manager Ryan Pace after seven seasons at the helm. Pace just had one winning season and two playoffs in seven years. The Bears went 48-65 under Pace, who had four losing seasons in his tenure.

The Bears are looking for a new CEO and head coach, but have an executive committee to find the next head coach to lead the franchise. Chairman George McCaskey, CEO Ted Phillips, former General Manager Bill Polian, Vice President Player Engagement Lamar Campbell and Senior Vice President Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Tanesha Wade form the search committee.

Who do the Bears have in mind for their next head coach? Who are they interviewing? You can find all the latest posts here!

January 17: Bears ask for an interview with Leslie Frazier

According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, will ask the Bears to interview Frazier for their position as head coach. Frazier, the Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator, also interviewed the Dolphins. Frazier was 21-32-1 as head coach for the Vikings for four years and has been the league’s defensive coordinator for 13 years. He was a starter in the Bears defense in 1985, but never coached in the organization.

January 16: Bears interview Brian Daboll

The Bears have announced that they have completed an interview with Daboll for their head coach position. Chicago is the first team Daboll has interviewed for.

January 16: Bears Interview Nathaniel Hackett and Jim Caldwell

The Bears have announced that they have interviewed Hackett and Caldwell for their vacancy as head coach.

Caldwell, who was last the assistant head coach/quarterback coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2019, was the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions for seven seasons. He amassed a 62-50 head coach record with three seasons of 10 wins, including leading the Colts to an appearance in Super BowlXLIV. He finished 36-28 in four seasons with Detroit and took the Lions to two post-season appearances.

January 15: Bears interview Brian Flores

The Bears have announced that they have interviewed Flores for their job as head coach. Flores also interviewed the Texans.

January 12: Bears interview Doug Pederson

Pederson is the first candidate the Bears have formally interviewed for head coach. Pederson has also interviewed the Vikings, Broncos and Jaguars for their head coaching positions.

January 12: Bears schedule interview with Nathaniel Hackett

The Bears have an interview with Hackett, currently the Packers offensive coordinator, on Saturday (according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network), join the Jaguars and Broncos for interviews. The Jaguars go with an interview on Friday first and then talk to the Bears and Broncos on Saturday.

January 11: Bears interview Brian Flores

Chicago took the opportunity to interview Flores (per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero), who was fired as head coach of the Dolphins on Monday. Flores is the only head coach to start a season 1-7 and finish with a winning record (2021), as the Dolphins went 24-25 in his three seasons, with two winning campaigns. Flores went 24-18 in his last 42 games as head coach.

Flores had his issues handing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and had numerous staff changes, including four offensive coordinators, two defensive coordinators, and four offensive line coaches in his three seasons on the job. While Flores was able to win in Miami (the first head coach to have consecutive winning seasons for the Dolphins since Dave Wannstedt in 2002 and 2003), continuity was not what owner Stephen Ross wanted.

The Bears will be the first team to interview Flores, one of the most sought-after candidates on the market.

January 11: Bears interview Doug Pederson

The Bears will interview Pederson for their vacancy as head coach, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora. Pederson went 42-37-1 in his five seasons with the Eagles, winning two NFC East titles and taking the franchise to three consecutive playoff appearances.

Pederson quickly turned the Eagles around, becoming one of only 11 head coaches to win the Super Bowl in his first two seasons as head coach. He accomplished this with a young quarterback in Carson Wentz, who helped him develop into an MVP candidate in just his second season in the league before an ACL and MCL injury changed the fate of his young quarterback.

Pederson also interviewed the Jaguars and has scheduled interviews with the Vikings and Broncos.

January 11: Bears request for Brian Daboll. to interview

Taking advantage of the Bills’ pipeline to find their next head coach, the Bears request an interview with Daboll (per Adam Schefter of ESPN). The Bills have had one of the biggest offenses in the NFL in the past two years, and Daboll is credited with Josh Allen’s rise to an elite quarterback.

The dolphins have also asked to interview Daboll.

January 11: Bears ask permission to be with Dan Quinn. to speak

Quinn is one of the top coaching candidates on the market after transforming the Cowboys defense after just one season. Via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Bears have joined the Dolphins and Broncos to get permission to speak with Quinn. The Jaguars are also in the mix for Quinn, asking for an interview for the Cowboys defensive coordinator.

January 11: Bears are looking for Matt Eberflus for interview

The bears asked permission from the Colts to speak with Eberflus (per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero), which has led Indianapolis to a top 10 defense in three of its four seasons. The Bears are the only team to have interviewed Eberflus at this point.