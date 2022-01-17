Commonwealth Games Cricket: SL, Scotland and 3 other nations fight for a single spot | Cricket News





Five teams, Bangladesh, Kenya, Malaysia, Scotland and Sri Lanka will compete for the sole remaining spot for the 2022 Commonwealth Games cricket competition in Birmingham, when the 2022 ICC Commonwealth Games Qualifier kicks off at the Kinrara Oval on Tuesday (Jan 18). The round-robin T20 tournament to decide who will join the seven teams that have already qualified for Birmingham – Australia, Barbados, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa – kicks off on January 18 with the match between Bangladesh and Malaysia. England and six other ICC members ranked highest in the ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings as of April 1, 2021 qualified directly for the Commonwealth Games, with the West Indies slot going to Barbados as athletes from the Caribbean will enter their country. and not the West Indies (as they are affiliated with the ICC). Barbados were nominated by Cricket West Indies (CWI) based on their win in the 2019 CWI T20 Blaze Tournament. Last time Cricket was in Common wealth games – 1998, Kuala Lumpur

South Africa won gold

Australia won silver

New Zealand won bronze pic.twitter.com/gqBukIviY7 Sports Freak (@OfficialSfreak) August 13, 2019 Women’s cricket will be part of the Commonwealth Games for the first time, which is seen as an opportunity to bring the game to new fans. It will only be the second time that cricket has appeared in it, after a men’s competition was part of the Games in Kuala Lumpur in 1998. Bangladesh captain Niger Sultana will have the chance to lead her team to the Birmingham Games to cap off a great year qualifying for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand in March-April. “We are very confident. It was not easy for us to return to competitive cricket after the interruptions of training and matches due to COVID-19. However, we are now well prepared as we have been in different circumstances in recent months. have played”, said Sultana to ICC. Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu believes it is vital for her team to win the tournament after missing out on qualifying for the 50-over World Cup. “Besides the World Cup, the Commonwealth Games (cricket competition) is the other major tournament to be held in 2022. Of course, it won’t take away the disappointment that we missed the World Cup, but it will give us some comfort.” said Athapaththu. “We have a very good chance of winning this tournament and qualifying for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. We have both experienced players and talented youngsters on our side,” she added. Match schedules January 18: Malaysia vs Bangladesh and Sri Lanka vs Scotland Jan 19: Kenya vs Bangladesh and Scotland vs Malaysia January 20: Kenya vs Sri Lanka January 22: Scotland vs Kenya and Sri Lanka vs Malaysia January 23: Bangladesh vs Scotland and Malaysia vs Kenya January 24: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

