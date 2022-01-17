One-time Clemson football recruit QB Hunter Johnson returns to Tigers after Northwestern career





Dabo Swinney has finally dived into the transfer portal to bolster his roster, and he did it by bringing back a former Clemson footballer. Quarterback Hunter Johnson, a former top recruit, returns to Clemson after spending the past four seasons at Northwestern. The move was first reported by 247 Sports. The move adds depth to Clemson’s QB room a year after DJ Uiagalelei struggled and the team lost three games, in addition to failing to take the ACC championship for the first time since 2014. Clemson also signed four-star quarterback Cade Klubnik, who numbers to compete for reps this spring. Swinney has long avoided adding transfers and expressed frustration this season at being repeatedly asked why he wasn’t using the portal to add depth to a team that lacked experience in several key areas, most notably on offense. “I wouldn’t do anything else,” Swinney said in October 2021. “I’m not against the transfer portal. If I was at a different school, maybe that would be all I signed, guys from the transfer portal. … But I I’m with Clemson, and we’ve been able to draw great kids that we believe in. … If we have to use the portal, we’ll use it. But I’m not going to do anything just to do something.” Johnson signed with Clemson of Brownsburg (Indiana) High in 2017. He was rated the #1 overall pocket passer by ESPN. He played a limited role as the Tigers’ third-string QB as a true freshman before announcing a transfer in the spring of 2018 after Trevor Lawrence, the future No. 1 overall NFL draft pick, arrived on campus. From 2018 through 2021, Johnson played in 10 games at Northwestern, including eight starts. He won just two of those starts, completing 48% of his throws with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions. Johnson said he initially planned to enroll in Clemson’s MBA program and approached Swinney to serve as a graduate assistant in 2022. Swinney instead asked if he would be open to playing another season. “I really see this as an opportunity to come in and help the team in any way I can,” Johnson said. Johnson said he’s going to see Clemson on campus in May. Clemson’s 2021 backup QB, Taisun Phommachanh, entered the transfer portal in December.

