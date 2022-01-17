Can Novak Djokovic participate in the other Grand Slams of tennis in 2022?

Novak Djokovic will not be able to compete in the 2022 Australian Open. The tennis star, and No. 1 seed at the Aussie Open, lost his appeal to the Australian government on Sunday morning over an earlier decision to revoke his visa.

As a result, Djokovic was forced to leave the country after a panel of three judges ruled in favor of the Australian government. In addition, there is still a possibility that the Australian government could impose a three-year ban on Djokovic from entering the country. It was argued that not vaccinating Djokovic would pose a public health risk in Australia and “could be counterproductive to the vaccination attempts by others in Australia.”

During a two-week period leading up to the Australian Open, Djokovic’s visa was canceled on several occasions before the latter got stuck. He previously won the Australian Open nine times and was looking for his 21st Grand Slam title in his career. The 34-year-old is currently on par with Rafael Nadal, who will compete in the 2022 Australian Open, and Roger Federer for the most Grand Slam titles in the sport’s history.

With the Australian Open ruled out, it’s worth checking out if Djokovic will run into any hurdles when it comes to competing in each of the remaining three Grand Slam tournaments later this year.

French Open

The French Open is the next Grand Slam title on the tennis calendar, as the event kicks off on May 22 and runs through June 5. As of January 17, Djokovic’s chances of playing in this tournament seem slim, although there is time for the COVID-19 laws to change by May.

On Sunday, the French Ministry of Sport announced that there will be no exceptions to the country’s new law that requires people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering public places. That includes athletes participating in sporting events.

“The rule is simple. The vaccine pass will be imposed in establishments that were already subject to the health pass as soon as the law is promulgated,” said the Ministry of Sport. “This applies to everyone who is a spectator or professional athlete. And this until further notice.”

The Ministry of Sport then specifically took the French Open as an example.

“Now for Roland Garros it is May. The situation may change between now and then and we hope it will be more favourable. So we will see, but there is clearly no exception.”

Djokovic has won the French Open twice, the most recent in 2021.

Wimbledon

Like France, England strict guidelines when it comes to visitors – especially unvaccinated – entering the country. If Djokovic wants to participate in Wimbledon, which starts on June 27 and runs until July 10, he must take a COVID-19 test two days before arriving in England. Djokovic will also have to quarantine for 10 days and then take a COVID-19 test on the second and eighth days of his quarantine period.

Those specific guidelines for visitors have been drawn up by the UK government. However, it is worth noting that the All England Club, where Wimbledon is played, may have its own rules and guidelines for the tournament itself.

Djokovic has six Wimbledon titles to his name and won the Grand Slam tournament in 2021.

US open

Djokovic is likely to face major hurdles if he wants to compete in the US Open, which starts on August 29.

To allow visitors into the United States, they must: must be fully vaccinated if they are not citizens of the United States or traveling on an immigrant visa. Now there are exceptions to the rule, but not that one to appear to apply to Djokovic. Most likely, Djokovic would need some sort of medical documentation stating why he cannot get the COVID-19 vaccination.

What makes this even more complicated is that the tournament takes place in New York. All fans present must be vaccinated. Djokovic will have to undergo COVID-19 testing every three days.From the US Open website:

“The NYC Executive Order specifically exempts non-resident professional athletes (and sports teams) who are not based in New York City (i.e. not a NYC ‘home team’) from this particular NYC Executive Order requirement. In addition, although there is a percentage of players who have been vaccinated, the USTA conducts COVID-19 testing for players every 3 days during the tournament.”

Djokovic has won the US Open three times but has not won this particular Grand Slam title since 2018.