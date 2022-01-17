Sports
Tilly Ramsay gives glimpse of ‘tension’ backstage
Tilly Ramsay has documented some of the “tension” going on behind the scenes of the upcoming Strictly Come Dancing tour.
The 20-year-old joked that things were tense when she gave her fans a glimpse of an intense game of table tennis between Kai Widdrington and Rhys Stephenson.
Tilly Ramsay’s “suspenseful” Instagram story
Tilly gave her 1.2 million Instagram followers a glimpse of what’s going on behind the scenes of the Strictly tour on her story earlier today (Monday, January 17).
In the short video, we see Kai and Rhys having an intense table tennis match.
“The tension,” Tilly wrote alongside the story.
Rhys, sucking on a lollipop, seems to have the support of everyone who watches as he and Kai battle it out.
Read more: Janette Manrara apologizes after Strictly fans are ‘guzzled’ over tour news
“Oh, what a shot!” You can hear Tilly say before Rhys hits the ball too hard and it flies off the table.
“Oh no, Rhys!” a disappointed Tilly moans, while Kai laughs. “Come on, Rhys!” cries another disappointed viewer.
Tilly continues to moan “no” as she zooms in on a smug-looking Kai.
Strictly disappointing news from the tour
Tilly’s light-hearted Instagram story comes after some disappointing news about the Strictly tour.
Janette Manrara took to Instagram today to let fans know the latest update on the tour’s restrictions.
The 38-year-old announced to fans that the cast would not be able to take photos with them during the tour this time around due to COVID restrictions.
“I just wanted to say I’m so sorry we can’t take pictures or sign pictures for you along the way,” she said.
“It’s just to protect ourselves so we can make sure we get the show and we were able to perform and give all the different cities in the UK a great, great performance.”
She then said she would say hello, but “from a distance”.
More Strict Tour News
Elsewhere, Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis panicked fans when they joked that Rose had left the tour.
In an Instagram video, Giovanni addressed rumors that the EastEnders star had left the tour before it even started.
“Good morning dear people, just a quick note to clear up all the rumors going on at the moment,” he said.
Read more: Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis reunites with Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin ahead of tour
“Yeah, it’s true, Rose isn’t doing the tour anymore, so I’ll be dancing on my own all day, every day.”
Rose then stuck her head in the shot and told fans that she would, in fact, dance during the tour.
“I’m not going anywhere,” said the 27-year-old champion.
The Strictly Tour kicks off on Thursday (January 20).
Are you excited about the Strictly tour? Leave a comment onour Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know.
