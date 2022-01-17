Los Angeles Rams activate DB Eric Weddle, confident six-time Pro Bowl safety is ‘ready to go’





The Los Angeles Rams have activated defensive backs Eric Weddle and Blake Countess of their practice squad for Monday night’s wildcard playoff game against the visiting Arizona Cardinals, the team announced. The Rams signed Weddle and Countess last week after both of their start protections failed in the regular season finale. Jordan Fuller suffered an ankle injury at the end of the season and Taylor Rapp suffered a concussion and was unable to complete protocol in time for the game at SoFi Stadium. Weddle, 37, who is coming after a two-year retirement, told reporters last week that he expected to play against Arizona. Coach Sean McVay confirmed he would be contributing in a role to be determined. The Rams also have Nick Scott and Terrell Burgess in safety. Monday marks 750 days since Weddle’s last game, the 2019 Rams final. “He did a great job,” McVay said of Weddle, a six-time Pro Bowler. “He’s brought a lot of energy. He’s a great communicator. He’s a great leader. He will be ready to go. Whatever that role looks like, we’re still working through it. I have a lot of faith in Nick Scott and Terrell Burgess also.” 2 Related McVay said there are “a lot of ranges” for how much Weddle could play against Arizona before reiterating his confidence in Scott and Burgess. “But I know as a competitor if he’s there, if he goes and he gets in the flow, he’s going to want to go,” McVay said. “If he feels good and there’s no risk and we’re in a good flow, we’ll look at it a little bit in the blink of an eye. I think it’s hard for me to realistically put a parameter around it, because this is something never done that before. It could be 10, it could be 30. I think in many cases it also depends on what kind of personnel groups we present to the cardinals’ transgression as well.” Fuller, a captain, was the Rams’ defensive signaller. McVay said it is likely that linebacker Troy Reeder will take over those duties. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who landed with his toe on the 49ers, was listed this week as a full-fledged participant in all three workouts. The Rams called back-running Buddy Howell (hamstring) questionable. Recipient Van Jefferson (shoulder) is listed as questionable, but McVay said he expects to play and everyone else on the roster should be available.

