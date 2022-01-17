“I had no choice but to dress like a boy and practice cricket with them,” says Bisma Amjad





Bisma Amjad is a Karachi born cricketer, who plays her domestic cricket for Northern Renegades and Karachi. She made headlines last year when she received financial aid from the father of Babar Azams, the captain of Pakistan’s men’s cricket. She was hit on the head and when admitted to hospital it was known that the medical costs would be Rs. 54,000, which the Pakistan Cricket Board refused to pay. Azam’s father expressed his wish to finance Amjad’s medical expenses from his sons’ competition expenses. It was an incredible gesture from Babar Azam and his father. Amjad recovered from the injury, but then another obstacle came to her way of playing cricket. Like the whole world struggling and struggling with the pandemic, Pakistan was not an anomaly. In order to contain the virus, several restrictions were imposed on the movement of the people. Given the strict rules, it was not possible for people to leave their homes without any purpose. Cricket, like many other things, was hit. While the male cricketers somehow managed to play, female cricketers were not allowed to. Amjad came up with an out-of-the-box idea. She decided to cut her hair and dress like a man to play cricket. She says that even during the pandemic, boys always played trench cricket. But the movement of girls was limited so we couldn’t play at all. I had no choice but to dress like a boy and practice with them. She adds: There are many girls from conservative families or rural areas who dress like boys so they can play cricket undetected. A friend of mine cut her hair so she could play without being known as a girl. Women who exercise have a hard time in our society. Amjad is lucky to have some good parents who encourage her to play cricket. However, for unknown reasons, they gave her another year to get into the national team. If she can’t, she’ll have to say goodbye to the game. Source:the guard I am a former cricketer who represented Mumbai University at All India University level. I was part of MCA probables for the U-19 and U-23 age groups. I have been an avid cricket writer for the past five years. Currently I am doing my Ph.D from IIT Bombay. Related

