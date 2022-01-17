Drafting NFL Players in 2022 Fantasy Football Leagues





Seasonal fantasy football leagues are over, but it’s never too early to look ahead. With that in mind, our analysts reveal which player they are most excited to sign in 2022. Scott Pianowski: This is not a hidden gem, but I demand JUSTIN JEFFERSON on as many grids as possible. In the second half of 2021, the Vikings finally accepted that Jefferson was earning more than 10 goals a week straight off the bus. Now I realize the coaching staff is gone, and maybe… Kirk Cousins will not return, who knows? But I feel like Jefferson dominated for two years without hitting his ceiling yet. Take me to the Metrodome. Matt Harmon: I hope Jets is scared and Zach Wilson worries are enough to increase the ADP of Elijah Moore because I believe he can really be an excellent value. From Weeks 8 to 13, Moore averaged 76.5 yards per game and scored five times. It was a perfect display of his mind-boggling ability to be open at all levels of the field and create big plays. The start of that stretch culminated in the Jets, a transgression that desperately needed juice, eventually earning him a full series of snaps. Moore cleared 80 percent of the plays in weeks 11 to 13. The fact that he ended up on IR and not flashing a few more before the end of the season might just keep that ADP lower. Most importantly to me, Moore showed that he could win as an outside full-field receiver and not just be boxed in. That will be key in reaching its 2022 ceiling. This man is a star. Liz Loza: The most important of my fantasy resolutions in 2022 is drafting players that I am justifiably excited about, be it because of talent and/or situation. There are not many players as exciting as JA MARR CHASE. Last summer there was a lot of discussion about its potential to become “the Justin Jefferson of 2021″ and those calls were spot on (Jefferson averaged two yards per game more in 2020 than Chase last season). Fantasy’s WR5 in general (ironically, Jefferson was the WR4), Chase showed dazzling athleticism and an undeniable connection to Joe Burrow during his rookie effort. Top five in YPR, YAC, deep goals and TDs, the LSU product is ready for a playoff run and positioned as a first-round pick next fall. Story continues Dalton Del Dono: TREY LANCE had the most fantasy points per dropback and as many 30+ yard touchdown passes if Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers during his rookie campaign. Lance has had three starts since 2019 at every level. Trey Lance’s fantasy football upside is worth drafting next season. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) With the 49ers system and weapons coupled with his rush, Lance has a serious advantage that I will be at least one round ahead of ADP. Andy Behrens: D’ANDRE SWIFT finished fourth among all running backs in both receptions (62) and receiving yards (452) this year despite missing four weeks due to injury. At his per game average, he would have finished the season with a total of 1,398 yards, 81 receptions and 9 TDs over 17 weeks. Swift reliably played more than 70 percent of the snaps every game before the shoulder problem derailed his season, so playing time and workload certainly weren’t an issue. [So many reasons to play Yahoo DFS: Learn more now and get in on the fun] Many of you will dismiss Swift as injury-prone at age 23 (as if injury risk is concentrated in a recognizable group of players throughout the league), and your pessimism will weigh down his ADP in 2022. I see him as a back who is clearly capable of producing first round value, yet will be available much later. Wherever I’m drafting a receiver, Swift will be a target. He is excellent, fully capable of a?? Austin Ekelerstyle jump.

