Fantasy Hockey Waiver Watch – Mikheyev, Zuccarello on Hot Stripes

Every week we’ll mine the waiver thread for less-roasted assets to help your squad, whether you prefer Dynasty or the redesigned format, and we’ll also add some tips for DFS players. Finally, we’ll look at some former fantasy assets that for some reason may be overvalued in the short or long term.

Forward

Mats Zuccarello, RW, Minnesota Wild (included in 55.8% of ESPN.com competitions): Since November 18, Zuccarello has eight goals and 13 assists in 17 games. Skating to a topline and powerplay with a blistering Kirill Kaprizov and Ryan Hartman, the little winger racks up a total of 2.2 fantasy points per game. And somehow it’s available in nearly half of ESPN.com leagues. The 34-year-old veteran, historically underrated in the fantasy realm, should be named in almost all points-driven competitions.

Ilya Mikheyev, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs (10.7%): It’s hard to argue with five goals (and one assist) in six games. After sitting out the first two months of the season and playing just one game in December, Mikheyev has been on a prolific tear since New Years no matter where he is in the lineup (usually in the bottom six). “I don’t think he’s going to do much differently this season than any before,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said recently. “He’s just luckier. That’s huge for him and good for his confidence and for us.” Also useful in the fantasy fold. Managers with holes in the roster could do worse than riding the beloved winger while he is so lucky.

Trevor Moore, LW/RW, Los Angeles Kings (3.8%): Winners of six of their last seven, the Kings are now just three points off first place (Vegas) in the Pacific division. While the club’s top-scoring unit deserves its share of the credit, this sudden surge is also being driven by the production of the club’s second-line, made up of Moore, Viktor Arvidsson and Phillip Danault. Since New Year’s Day, Moore has averaged 1.8 points per game. Impressive stuff. The 26-year-old attacker is generally available and can boost your own fantasy roster while enjoying such excellent chemistry with his current linemates. Arvidsson is another solid free-agent option, featured in just 15% of ESPN.com leagues.

Gustav Nyquist, RW/LW, Columbus Blue Jackets (1.4%): The former Red Wing, who has been playing at a pleasing pace since mid-December, has five goals and five assists in nine recent games. His current position on the Blue Jackets’ top scorer line and the secondary power play suggest we can expect similar numbers going forward. While he won’t set your roster on fire, Nyquist deserves attention in deeper standard leagues. As long as he keeps a grip on his current role.

Kieffer Bellows, LW/C, New York Islanders (0.7%): Skating on a top-six line with Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier, the 23-year-old has two goals and three assists on 13 shots in five games. This brand of production is probably more what the Islanders had in mind when they drafted Bellow’s 19th overall in 2016. As long as he stays in those top six — and in the lineup in general — the former USHL skater is worth considering fantasy competitions. Also keep in mind that the Islands have only played 30 games so far, less than any other team in the league (Anaheim has eliminated 41). That provides extra options during future make-up dates.

Also see: Craig Smith, RW, Boston Bruins (3.9%)

defenders

Brett Fish, Carolina Hurricanes (7.0%): Overshadowed by teammates Tony DeAngelo, Jaccob Slavin and even Brady Skjei these days, Pesce still holds its own as a fantasy asset in Carolina. Since coming out of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol in mid-December, the defender has six points on 18 shots in eight games. That equates to 1.8 fantasy points per outing. Hardly a staggering figure, but useful enough to earn roster inclusion in deeper standard leagues.

Radko Gudas, Florida Panthers (12.7%): Even when he doesn’t score, the Panthers defender often rewards his managers with a respectable number of fantasy points. That’s handy, since Gudas doesn’t contribute much to that. Rather, its value lies in blocking shots and crushing opponents. A lot. In fact, the Florida blueliner has more hits (161) than anyone else in the NHL. If your league rewards hard play, like ESPN.com’s standard league, Gudas definitely has a part to play. Consider the odd assist here and there as a bonus.

Also see: Erik Johnson, Colorado Avalanche (23.2%)

goalkeepers

Ville Husso, St. Louis Blues (3.9%): Despite playing second fiddle to Jordan Binnington, lately Husso has been the better of the Blues’ two netminders. The club’s backup has been impressively stingy against the Capitals and Kraken in his two most recent starts, allowing for a single goal in each (both wins). While Binnington was nowhere near good enough in Saturday’s 6-5 loss against Toronto. Fighting for a spot in the playoffs, more often than not, the Blues will lean on the better netless, regardless of salary or reputation. At the moment, that’s Husso. Don’t be surprised if the No. 2 team starts on Monday against the Predators. The 26-year-old is worth streaming if he plays well, which has largely been the case this season (2.13 GAA, 0.936 SV%).

Also see: Cal PetersenLos Angeles Kings (10.0%)

Lower expectations

Jesse Puljujarvi, RW, Edmonton Oilers (53.2%): There isn’t much to love about what’s going on in Edmonton these days. Almost for a player, the selection does not perform sufficiently. Puljujarvi included. Before bringing in a pair of helpers in Saturday’s grueling loss to the Senators, the 23-year-old winger was kept senseless as he saw limited minutes in four consecutive minutes. Put him on the couch until there’s any sign of a turnaround, or, in shallower leagues, consider shopping all the way around for other fantasy options. Right now the Oilers are a mess.