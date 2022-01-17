Blade Flexibility – Alex Table Tennis





Subject: blade flexibility

Hi, What exactly is flexibility when it comes to table tennis sheets? I see this term is used a lot when looking for sheets, but I don't have a good understanding of it. Thank you

Posted: 3 hours 22 minutes ago at 3:19 PM And a lot of people use that term wrong… Flexibility is how much a blade bends along its longitudinal axis. The amount of flex mainly has to do with the stiffness of the blade. Rigid blades have little flex and vice versa. Many people use this term when they actually want to refer to the central deflection. Central deflection is how much a blade deforms perpendicular to its plane. The most important component here is the density of the materials used and the construction of the blade. We call this a hard or soft knife. Many people associate hardness with the top coat, but that’s not all (more on that later). So we can have stiff but soft blades, flexible but hard blades, and everything in between.

Posted: 3 hours 2 minutes ago at 15:39 hipnotic wrote: And a lot of people use that term wrong… The most important component here is the density of the materials used and the construction of the blade. We call this a hard or soft knife. Many people associate hardness with the top coat, but that’s not all (more on that later). So we can have stiff but soft blades, flexible but hard blades, and everything in between. I can clearly see the animated images you posted. This helps. The ‘Flex’ seems to have a pendulum movement while the “hardness” has a trampoline effect. I had no idea when the ball hits the racket, these effects can be produced. I thought with 5 layers of wood, the racket is solid. So what are the pros and cons of each? Edited by sidneyl – 3 hours 2 minutes ago at 15:39

Posted: 2 hours 60 minutes ago at 15:41 Great explanation, thnx. Does the flexibility have to do with vibrations that we feel in the hand? Will the more flexible blades always have more vibration or is there something else in play that determines vibration?

Posted: 2 hours 57 minutes ago at 15:44 These movements don’t happen exclusively, they happen simultaneously, and they are very small. Depending on the construction of the blade and the type and strength of the impact, you will feel one more than the other.

Posted: 2 hours 48 minutes ago at 15:53 dajdosta wrote: Great explanation, thnx. Does the flexibility have to do with vibrations that we feel in the hand? Will the more flexible blades always have more vibration or is there something else in play that determines vibration? New. You can see from the diagram that when the blade bends, there is almost no movement near the thumb and index finger. This means that no information is transferred to your hand. Central deflection (along with other modes of vibration) is the one that gives you brain information. What usually happens is that these modes are related. Normally, flexible blades are also soft and rigid blades are usually hard (relatively speaking). There are also other variables at play, composite fibers dampen vibrations in a way that wood does not, and that gives a very different feel. The other modes I mentioned are what we call the annoying vibrations, fibers eliminate those vibrations so you still have a clear feeling.

Posted: 2 hours 45 minutes ago at 3:56 pm So what are the pros and cons of each? When do we use ‘soft’ & ‘hard’ blades?

Posted: 2 hours 10 minutes ago at 16:31 In general (it also depends on other variables) flexibility determines the trajectory. More stiffness creates a flatter trajectory, while less stiffness creates a more curved trajectory. Stiffer blades are normally used for close-to-table play, focusing more on speed than spin, while more flexible blades are used more for medium-range loops. Central deflection controls our perceived hardness, which we call residence time. More central deflection means more feel in the hand. Harder blades give the feeling of less residence time and vice versa. This is a matter of personal preference, for example, powerloopers normally don’t like very soft blades because they feel that the blade “holds” the ball too much.

Posted: 39 minutes ago at 18:02 I realized my personal preference for stiff but soft touch blades as I tend to play close to the table. In my opinion, flexible blades are bad for when you hit hard and close the counter, because the flex creates an inaccuracy in where you think the ball will land, which feels like a lack of control.

