Sports
are pink cricket balls different from red?
The slightest change in the speed or direction of a cricket ball can have a dramatic effect on the outcome of a match.
This means that the slightest change in the composition of the ball, especially the roughness of the outside, can make a big difference in the way a match is played. Changing the color to pink, for example, because the recent innovation of day-night testing could have even greater consequences.
So what exactly goes into making a cricket ball and is there a chemical difference between the pink and red balls?
The composition of cricket balls has not changed much in the past century. The center of the balls is made of cork. This is wrapped in yarn and then wrapped in pre-dyed leather hemispheres. These materials, all malleable but dense, give the balls their characteristic weight and bounce.
The leather is stitched with linen thread and the balls are stamped and varnished to give the leather its finish. Importantly, this makes the leather firm but not indestructible: just like the pitch, a good cricket ball needs to change its behavior as it wears out during a match.
The leather is pre-dyed before being formed into a ball, red, pink or white depending on the size of the game.
The quality of the leather used between the red, pink and white kookaburra turf balls remains consistent, says David Orchard, CEO of Kookaburra, which supplies all Australian test cricket balls, as well as those from several other countries.
On the pink ball, the lacquer is basically the same as on the red ball, the only differences being the pink finish that sits on the leather to ensure visibility under light, and the black seam that creates contrast.
So in a chemical sense, the only difference between pink and red balls is the dye on the leather and the seam. Since the balls are then coated with the same type of lacquer (in the case of Kookaburras, a nitrocellulose-based lacquer), the dye shouldn’t make much of a difference to the ball’s behavior.
That said, lots of bowlers and batsmen are confident the pink ball behaves differently.
There’s some belief that the pink finish helps swing early, but this is really hard to quantify or be definitive, Orchard says.
As with any cricket ball, the pitch and weather conditions, and of course the bowler’s skills, are much more influential on the ball’s ability to move than the ball itself.
Since the pink ball is a distinctly different color than red and white balls, its visibility is likely to have an effect on how it is thrown and hit. Are also suggested that it is the wetter evening conditions that affect the swing.
Regardless of the color, any type of ball used at a higher level takes a lot of time in development so the manufacturers can make sure it won’t change the nature of the game.
Orchard says the amount of time spent developing a new ball varies from ball to ball.
The Kookaburra Turf Pink Ball, for example, took nearly eight years to perfect, from makeup to the final test for use as a test match.
Development first requires input from players and governing bodies to ensure that the product is perfect for the players and the game conditions.
Once a prototype is made, it takes a long time to be tested.
The pink Kookaburra Turf Ball involved testing in conjunction with players and governing bodies, from ECB testing in Abu Dhabi to Shield testing here in Australia, Orchard said.
The ball tests cover a variety of conditions and playing surfaces, to ensure we maintain the balance between bat and ball, which is at the heart of what we do.
Sources
2/ https://cosmosmagazine.com/science/chemistry/pink-cricket-ball-difference-red-white-composition/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022