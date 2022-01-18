are pink cricket balls different from red?

The slightest change in the speed or direction of a cricket ball can have a dramatic effect on the outcome of a match.

This means that the slightest change in the composition of the ball, especially the roughness of the outside, can make a big difference in the way a match is played. Changing the color to pink, for example, because the recent innovation of day-night testing could have even greater consequences.

So what exactly goes into making a cricket ball and is there a chemical difference between the pink and red balls?

The composition of cricket balls has not changed much in the past century. The center of the balls is made of cork. This is wrapped in yarn and then wrapped in pre-dyed leather hemispheres. These materials, all malleable but dense, give the balls their characteristic weight and bounce.

The leather is stitched with linen thread and the balls are stamped and varnished to give the leather its finish. Importantly, this makes the leather firm but not indestructible: just like the pitch, a good cricket ball needs to change its behavior as it wears out during a match.

The leather is pre-dyed before being formed into a ball, red, pink or white depending on the size of the game.

The quality of the leather used between the red, pink and white kookaburra turf balls remains consistent, says David Orchard, CEO of Kookaburra, which supplies all Australian test cricket balls, as well as those from several other countries.

On the pink ball, the lacquer is basically the same as on the red ball, the only differences being the pink finish that sits on the leather to ensure visibility under light, and the black seam that creates contrast.

So in a chemical sense, the only difference between pink and red balls is the dye on the leather and the seam. Since the balls are then coated with the same type of lacquer (in the case of Kookaburras, a nitrocellulose-based lacquer), the dye shouldn’t make much of a difference to the ball’s behavior.

That said, lots of bowlers and batsmen are confident the pink ball behaves differently.

There’s some belief that the pink finish helps swing early, but this is really hard to quantify or be definitive, Orchard says.

As with any cricket ball, the pitch and weather conditions, and of course the bowler’s skills, are much more influential on the ball’s ability to move than the ball itself.

Since the pink ball is a distinctly different color than red and white balls, its visibility is likely to have an effect on how it is thrown and hit. Are also suggested that it is the wetter evening conditions that affect the swing.

Regardless of the color, any type of ball used at a higher level takes a lot of time in development so the manufacturers can make sure it won’t change the nature of the game.

Orchard says the amount of time spent developing a new ball varies from ball to ball.

The Kookaburra Turf Pink Ball, for example, took nearly eight years to perfect, from makeup to the final test for use as a test match.

Development first requires input from players and governing bodies to ensure that the product is perfect for the players and the game conditions.

Once a prototype is made, it takes a long time to be tested.

The pink Kookaburra Turf Ball involved testing in conjunction with players and governing bodies, from ECB testing in Abu Dhabi to Shield testing here in Australia, Orchard said.

The ball tests cover a variety of conditions and playing surfaces, to ensure we maintain the balance between bat and ball, which is at the heart of what we do.





