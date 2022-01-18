Penn State Football Roster Update Shows Starter Departure On Offense, Other Veterans

STATE COLLEGE Penn State recently published an updated football roster, and it shows some significant staff changes in the form of departures.

At least five scholarship players who could have returned for another year because of the NCAA waiver granting athletes an extra season to qualify due to the coronavirus pandemic are no longer on the roster.

Those five players are offensive lineman Mike Miranda, offensive lineman Anthony Whigan, defensive tackle Fred Hansard, wide receiver Cam Sullivan-Brown and special teams ace Drew Hartlaub.

Miranda is the only starter in that group. As a senior red shirt, he entered center and right guard games in 2021, and his departure, coupled with that of left tackle Rasheed Walker (NFL draft) and left guard Eric Wilson (exhausted from eligibility), means that Penn State will have to replace three starters on the offensive line in 2022.

Whigan started the season opener at the left hat, but quickly relinquished that job to Wilson, while Sullivan-Brown was a backup wide receiver. Hansard was a low point on the defensive line who didn’t play much, even after starting his defensive tackle, PJ Mustipher went down in October with a season-ending injury.

Hartlaub was a key driver of punt Jordan Stouts’ success this season.

Wide receiver Daniel George, who was a redshirt junior in 2021, is no longer on the roster.

Cornerback AJ Lytton, who transferred to Penn State last summer after starting his career with Florida State, is also no longer on the roster. He was a junior in 2021 and he teamed up with Hartlaub to bolster the punting unit when the gunners, or bullets, are on the outside.

A few other players who still qualified were removed from the roster: specialists Bradley King, Vlad Hilling and Rafael Checa, and defensive team Dan Vasey.

Penn State’s updated roster also shows which players will take advantage of the aforementioned additional year to qualify. There are seven: safety/linebacker Jonathan Sutherland, quarterback Sean Clifford, safety JiAyir Brown, long snapper Chris Stoll, punter Barney Amor, defensive tackle PJ Mustipher and wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley, the transfer from Western Kentucky.

Sutherland, Clifford, Brown, Stoll and Mustipher had previously announced their return for additional seasons.

The roster also shows which players have been awarded red shirt seasons in 2021, preserving a year of eligibility. Some of those players include quarterback Christian Veilleux, defensive end Adisa Isaac (injury), running back Caziah Holmes, linebacker Kobe King, linebacker Jamari Buddin, defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg, offensive lineman Landon Tengwall, wide receiver Liam Clifford, wide receiver Harrison Wallace III and kicker Jake Pinegar.

Defensive tackle Hakeem Beamon, now a red shirt junior, remains on the roster. He was unavailable last season due to unknown circumstances, but he still practiced with the team during the season.

The roster also includes early entrants and transfers from Penn States. Tinsley is listed as the senior using his extra year of fitness, and he’s listed at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds. Offense lineman JB Nelson, the transfer from Lackawanna College, is listed as a sophomore wearing a 6 foot 5 red shirt and 300 pounds.

Here are the heights and weights for the rest of the real freshmen:

QB Drew Allar: 6-foot-5, 225 pounds

RB Kaytron Allen: 5-foot-11, 225 pounds

TE Jerry Cross: 6-foot-5, 255 pounds

DT Zane Durant: 6-foot-1, 260 pounds

WR Omari Evans: 6 feet, 170 pounds

QB Beau Pribula: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds

WR Kaden Saunders: 5 feet-10, 170 pounds

RB Nick Singleton: 6 feet, 215 pounds

