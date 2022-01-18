NOTEBOOK: Tennis season is back at the Adams Tennis Complex

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee. As fresh snow turns Murfreesboro into a winter wonderland for the third time this month for the third time this month, and as students return to the MTSU campus tomorrow for the first day of class, the Adams Tennis complex is bursting at the seams with Blue Raiders Tennis action. coming weeks.

Starting today, when the reigning C-USA champion men’s tennis team opens their season this afternoon with games against Southern Miss and Tennessee State, and heading into Friday, when the men’s team has a doubleheader with North Alabama and Butler on tap starting at noon, there are plenty of opportunities for Blue Raider fans to get their tennis fix in the coming days.

Meanwhile, in the much warmer part of the Sunshine State, women’s tennis split their two games to open up the spring season, falling 6-1 in the team’s season opener against Florida Atlantic, but rebounding to take a 4-1 win. at Georgia State this morning.

The women’s tennis first home game is scheduled for January 28, when they face East Tennessee State at 2 p.m.

Track and Field achieves six first places to open indoor season

Blue Raider Track & Field had a great start to the season this weekend in Nashville, with the program taking six first-place finishes in the two-day Commodore Challenge hosted by Vanderbilt.

Eusila Chepkemei continued her momentum from a stellar cross-country season, leading all 3000m of her event to a personal best of 9:32.56, just under four seconds off the program record.

Abigail Kwarteng, who competed as an unfettered athlete, took first place in both the high jump and the triple jump, including a personal best of 12.87 m in the triple jump.

! In her first encounter with the Blue Raiders, Abigail Kwarteng (untethered) takes first place in the high jump with a height of 1.83m in the Commodore Challenge!#BlueRaiders | #MT pic.twitter.com/umKVEsD3y1 MT XC/Track & Field (@MT_TrackField) January 14, 2022

While Glory Nyenke took MT’s closest win of the weekend with this final kick in the 400m sprint for a final time of 55.80

Here’s a look at Glory Nyenke’s emphatic finish in the 400m to finish first with a time of 55.80!#BlueRaiders | #MT pic.twitter.com/05lDrc8RUI MT XC/Track & Field (@MT_TrackField) January 15, 2022

Lyn’Nikka Vance set two new personal bests in both the long jump and 60m, with her 6.04m long jump good enough for first place.

Among the men, Omamuyovwi Erhire dominated the triple jump and took first place with a new personal best of 15.69 m.

Happy Day from Martin Luther King Jr. from MT Athletics

“Intelligence plus character that is the goal of real education.”#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/liUnJ49glY MT Athletics (@MTAthletics) January 17, 2022

Basketball Coaches Shows Are Back On The Boulevard

After a week-long hiatus to the CFB National Championship, both Rick Insell live and Nick McDevitt Be live back at De Boulevard tonight! Rick Insell Live, hosted by Dick Palmer starts at 6 p.m., with Nick McDevitt Live, hosted by Chip Walters , right behind at 7 p.m.

Blue Raider men’s basketball will look to continue the momentum of 10 consecutive wins at the Murphy Center this weekend when Southern Miss visits on Saturday, while the Lady Raiders will make the trip to Hattiesburg for their third straight road game after splitting. of games on the way to FAU and FIU last weekend.

After a week off @CoachInsell Tomorrow night Live will be back on the air! Student-athletes @graciedodgen4 and @Amandaw1318 are guests this week at @TheBoulevardTN from 6-7 pm Come by for a snack and a chat with MT hoops! pic.twitter.com/zun1MctKt0 MT Women’s Basketball (@MT_WBB) January 17, 2022

THIS EVENING – Nick McDevitt Live is back in the air from @TheBoulevardTN Come by or tune in from 19-20 h pic.twitter.com/i5B04hbq4g MT Basketball (@MT_MBB) January 17, 2022

Teafale Lenard Jr. is your C-USA Freshman of the Week

For the second time this season, Teafale Lenard Jr. won the Freshman of the Week award for the C-USA office.

Lenard averaged 5.0 points per game and 3.0 rebounds per game in wins over FAU and FIU this week, shooting 66.7 percent of the field thanks to some thunderous dunks, including the top game on Sportscenter’s Snapchat show. on Friday, linked below.

Highlight reel dunks

5.0 ppg and 3.0 rpg@TeafaleJ has its second weekly prize of the year! pic.twitter.com/5IkgXsv2tO MT Basketball (@MT_MBB) January 17, 2022

Jaylin Lane Earns Freshman All-American Honor

Jaylin Lane is coming off an electric freshman year leading the country in point returns, and has been named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman All-American team as a points returnee.

Lane, who was a first-team all-conference pick as a punter and an honorable mention as a kick returner, finished the season as the nation’s leader in points return average at 15.5 yards a return to go with a touchdown. He was 26th nationally in combined kick return yards (580).

This is the sixth freshman all-American under Head Coach Rick Stockstill and the first since Ty Lee in 2016. The freshman All-Americans under Stockstill are Dwight Dasher (QB), Kevin Byard (S), Richie James (WR), Brent Stockstill (QB), Ty Lee (WR) and now Lane.

Baseball Groundhog Day Luncheon Set For 49th Edition This Year

Back in the MTSU Student Ballroom, the 49th Annual MT Baseball Groundhog Day Luncheon is set to take place on February 2nd.

head coach Jim Toman will view and introduce this year’s team and present the traditional Railbirds Jacket.

Fans can purchase a single $20 entry ticket or a reserved table of 10 guests for $250 using the link in the tweet below. Individual tickets will be increased to $25 on the day of the event. The meal includes diced ham, white beans, tomato salad, green onions, cornbread, chocolate cake and ice cream.