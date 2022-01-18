CCHA RinkRap: Florida Rollerblader Becomes Ice Hockey Olympian

This week on CCHA RinkRap, the long strange journey to the Olympics for MUSs Nathan Smith; a shutout streak by anyone other than Dryden McKay; and joy tinged with sadness for the giant killers of Potulny.

Maverick Miracle Man

MSU junior Nathan Smith was one of 15 current NCAA players on the Team USAs Olympic roster representing our country, but he is the only one who learned the game on rollerblades. Growing up in Tampa, Florida, Smith was five years old when the Lightning won the Stanley Cup in 2004. He didn’t start playing ice hockey until he was 11 years old.

I was a huge Lightning fan, but I never thought of playing ice hockey, Smith recalled Kevin Dudley on the Mankato Free Press.

But it was more than Lord Stanley pressing the passion button in young Nathan.

That movie Miracle, when she [Team USA] won it in 1980. I’ve seen it a thousand times, it gives me goosebumps every time.

A kid from Minnesota or Mass getting hooked on Miracle makes perfect sense, but this is a kid in Florida, a state that only had 2,000 registered players when he started playing, 13K today. This Florida product is now the CCHA’s leading scorer and is going to live out its red, white, and blue fantasy in the shade of five rings. Now that’s amazing.

The CCHA’s New Mr. Zero?

Shutouts in the CCHA are no longer the exclusive domain of the Minnesota States Dryden McKay. Michigan Tech junior Blake Pietila just completed a Lake Superior State double whitewash this weekend, number four and five shutouts of the season; 33 shots faced, 33 turned sideways. What the College Hockey, Inc. diving to his abacus is the fact that Pietila already had a shutout at Lake State this season, 180 minutes of quilted perfection.

After a weekend of digging, CHI’s treasured Jayson Hajdu found a similar feat.

Minnesota Duluths Hunter Shepard defeated Miami in four consecutive starts over the course of the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, Hajdu wrote. The streak started with back-to-back shutouts in a home run from February 16-17, 2018, then did it again (this time on the road) when the two teams first met the following year (January 18-19). . 2019).

But that streak stretched over two seasons; Pietila’s achievement stands alone, at least for now.

On Thursday, the aforementioned Dryden McKay will face St. Thomas on the road in St. Paul. If he manages to beat the Tommies, he will join the triple-zero club, having knocked out STU in their previous two games in November. What could make this story come full circle is the potential coaching victim. Rico Blasi was behind the bench for Miami when they were thwarted by Shepard three years ago. He will deal with the Tommies on Thursday in their attempt to avoid whitewash number three by McKay. Blasi got some good news on Saturday, when his Tommies upset Ferris State in Big Rapids. It was his 400th career Div I win, 6th on the all-time list of active coaches.

Bittersweet Friday in Marquette

Grant Potulnys Wildcats beat the No. 1 team in the country Friday when they defeated MSU 4-2. It was the third time in a row that his Cats had knocked out a top-ranking team after a sweep and then no. 1 Duluth in December, but Potulny was in no mood to celebrate after the game. He had recently learned that his supreme leader, 5th year senior Joe Nardi, had been lost to long term due to an injury sustained in training. Heartbreak for Potulny.

A day after he was named as a @USCHO Hobey Baker nominee, it sounds like @NMUHockey will be without his senior captain Joseph Nardi for the foreseeable future. Here’s HC Grant Potoulny talking about the impact Nardi is having on the show @CCHAHockey @Buccigros pic.twitter.com/w1dQY7v29P Joey Ellis (@Jellis1016) January 15, 2022

Cats goalkeeper Rico DeMatteo, who defeated McKay between the legs on Friday, was benched on Saturday in favor of Charlie Glockner, who absorbed Northern’s 4-1 loss. Joey Ellis of TV 6 in Marquette quoted Potulny as saying: Glockner deserved the chance. Confronting an enraged Maverick squad, eager to avenge a rare loss, is indeed an opportunity.

The Cats eventually parted ways with the top-ranked MSU, but now have two tried-and-true goalkeepers for this weekend’s series with UP neighbor Michigan Tech.