GM Mike Mayock Fired By Las Vegas Raiders After Three Seasons

HENDERSON, Nev. — Mike Mayock has been fired as general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders after three tumultuous seasons that saw a combined record of 25-24, the team’s first playoff appearance since 2016 (and only its second since 2002) and numerous controversies within and off the field.

“We have relieved Mike Mayock of his duties as General Manager of the Las Vegas Raiders,” the team said in a statement Monday. “We thank Mike for his contributions over the past three years in laying the foundation on which the franchise can build in the future.”

The Raiders have already started looking for his replacement and have requested an interview with Dave Ziegler, the director of player personnel for the New England Patriots, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Raiders also begin their search for a new head coach. Interim coach Rich Bisaccia said on Monday he was having preliminary talks with team owner Mark Davis about possibly getting the job full-time. The Raiders have also requested an interview with Patriots within linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, a source told Schefter.

Mayock’s resignation comes two days after the Raiders’ departure from the playoffs after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in a wildcard game.

Mayock, 63, was hired as GM by the Raiders on December 31, 2018, after 15 years as a concept analyst and on-air analyst for NFL Network, to specifically help the team with the concept and to work with then-coach Jon Gruden , who had the final say on staffing decisions.

Davis told ESPN that Gruden had a 51-49 percent advantage in the power structure when it came to decision-making. It shifted in Mayock’s favor over Bisaccia after Gruden’s abrupt resignation on October 11 in the wake of his email scandal.

This season, Mayock had to guide the team through recipient Henry Ruggs III’s car accident that claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman early in the morning of November 2 – the first round of 2020 was released by the team. hours later — as well as the release of fellow 2020 first-rounder Damon Arnette less than a week later, when video surfaced online of the cornerback brandishing guns and making death threats.

And while Gruden had the final say on the staff, far more often than not the Raiders missed out on their 23 combined picks in his and Mayock’s three drafts together.

While 16 of those players are still on the roster, four of Las Vegas’ top five picks in the 2020 draw were gone in less than a season and a half, with Ruggs and Arnette joined by Lynn Bowden Jr. (traded to Miami before the season started) and Tanner Muse, who spent his rookie season on IR and was cut before the 2021 season started. In fact, heading into that draft, Mayock said having three picks in the third round was “like stealing,” and if the Raiders did their job right, they’d have “three extra starters.”

Those three picks were Bowden, receiver Bryan Edwards, who is a starter, and Muse.

A year earlier, the Raiders had three picks in the first round and in defense they used Clelin Ferrell at number 4 overall, Josh Jacobs back at number 24 and strong safety Johnathan Abram at number 27. Ferrell has more impact player on special teams than a consistent contributor. Jacobs has a couple of 1,000-yard rushing seasons and a Pro Bowl nod to his rsum, but his production has plummeted this season. While Abram can be effective against the run, he is at a disadvantage against the pass.

Last spring, the Raiders used the number 17 pick on offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood of Alabama, who many had assigned a second round. He struggled enough with the correct tackle that he was moved to the right guard in Week 5 and is the second most penalized offensive lineman in the NFL.

However, the Raiders have found starters in lower round picks during Mayock’s tenure: cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (second round of 2019), defensive end Maxx Crosby (fourth round of 2019), closing receiver Hunter Renfrow (fifth round of 2019), left guard John Simpson (fourth round of 2020), free safety Tre’von Moehrig (2021 second round) and nickel cornerback Nate Hobbs (2021 fifth round).

Mayock’s Raiders career got off to a rocky start with the Antonio Brown episode, with the GM fined him for missing training camp practices and Brown posting the lovely letters on his social media. The Raiders later released Brown without the receiver ever playing a minus for the team.