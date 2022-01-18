Australia v England, cricket news, fifth test, Pat Cummins gesture, Usman Khawaja, celebrations

As the Aussies began celebrating the preservation of the Ashes after a 4-0 run against England, Usman Khawaja was pictured running off the podium and away from his teammates.

It’s not that he didn’t want to celebrate, quite the contrary.

Watch every match of the KFC Big Bash League Live & On-Demand on Kayo or catch up with minis for FREE on Kayo Freebies. Join Kayo now >

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> All ten wickets in English collapse | 03:57

MORE COVERAGE

Talking Points: Moment of Surrender sums up Pom’s woes; why win can’t mask achilles heel

Hard to watch: Paines brothers swipe to CA late at night over heartbreaking Ashes scenes

Poms throw in the towel as embarrassing 10-56 collapse seals Ashe’s humiliation

But Khawaja is a Muslim and his religion forbids him to drink.

As the champagne corks started to fly and the liquid of success was sprayed around, Australian skipper Pat Cummins quickly realized there was one less baggy green on the podium with the team in the form of Khawaja.

Immediately, he and Marnus Labuschagne yelled and motioned for Khawaja to rejoin the team, while Cummins also shoved a bottle of champagne into a teammate’s hand on the floor of the podium so that Khawaja could rejoin the party without getting caught. alcohol was sprayed around.

Khawaja posted footage of the moment on social media, praising his teammates for keeping him there.

NEW PODCAST – Isa Guha: The Endless Problems of English Cricket, Women’s Ashes Preview. Listen below or register iTunes Or Spotify.

If this video doesn’t show you the guys have my back, then I don’t know what will, Khawaja said.

They stopped their normal champagne parties so I could join in again. Inclusiveness in the game and our values ​​as a sport are so important.

I have a feeling we’re heading in the right direction.

It was an incredibly classy gesture from Cummins, who has enjoyed a stellar debut test run since his appointment as captain.

We have a very diverse group of people and you want to celebrate that and you want to make sure everyone feels comfortable being themselves. That was just one moment, Cummins said.

The guys are fantastic in that space. They always take care of each other. It’s a really tight-knit group.

I think one of the reasons is that there is a lot of respect and love for each other. We had to make sure our teammate was in the picture with us.

WATCH THE VIDEO IN THE PLAYER ABOVE

As for Khawaja, he couldn’t have asked for a better return to the Test team after a three-year absence.

He scored a century in both Australias innings at the Sydney Test, but didn’t quite enjoy the same success in Hobart, who scored only 6 and 11, but opened the batting instead of coming in at No. 5 in the order like he did at the SCG.

It remains to be seen if he has done enough to stay in the squad for Australia’s upcoming tour of the subcontinent, but it would be a truly special moment for Khawaja, who was born in Islamabad, Pakistan.