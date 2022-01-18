Looking at the latest four Northwest football transfer portals





The college football off-season has added a new wrinkle to the transfer portal in recent years. Because the NCAA has practically free choice, it gives coaches an extra challenge in recruiting not only to keep their own players, but also to add more talent. Northwestern has already seen All-American safety Brandon Joseph jump for our lady, but has added four different players in the past week. Taishan Holmes, DL, 6-foot-3, 315, two-year eligibility, UMass Holmes is on his fourth other program in five years. The defensive lineman began his career with HBCU Virginia State, transferring to the JUCO level at Garden City Community College, and then made his way to the FBS level at UMass in 2020. In his two seasons with the Minutemen, Holmes amassed 18 total tackles and 1.5 pack for loss. Holmes will primarily serve as depth in the running defense. Northwestern was last in the Big Ten with 213 rushing yards allowed per game. Not being able to fill gaps in the offensive line killed the Cats to the ground a season ago. Holmes may have taken off in his collegiate career, but the three-star size will give him a home in Evanston for the next two seasons. Luke Akers, K/P, 6-foot-2, 180, three-year eligibility, UCLA

Akers is the son of former NFL All-Pro kicker David Akers and was the starting punter for the Bruins for two seasons. Over his 58 career points, Akers averaged 43.1 yards per attempt with a 66 yards length. It is expected that Akers was looking for a transfer to increase his chances as a placekicker, and Northwestern is the right place for that. Charlie Kuhbander is expected to graduate from the program after hitting 6-of-13 on field goals a season ago. Akers has a strong leg and can bring stability back to the kicker position for the Cats. Vince Picozzi, OL, 6-foot-4, 310, one year eligibility, Colorado State Another aspect of Northwestern’s struggle came from pass protection. As he ran back Evan Hull amassed 1,000 rushing yards, the Cats struggled to put together consistent blocking in the passing game. Picozzi adds strength to the internal offensive line, which is especially needed after Sam Gerak’s departure. Picozzi played five seasons with Temple, playing every position on the o-line outside of the correct tackle. The Collegeville, PA native began his career as a walk-on and worked his way up to the starting lineup. Following his move to Colorado State in 2021, Picozzi was named to the Preseason All-Mountain West Team. Picozzi will add experience to a still learning group of offensive linemen, headed by Peter Skoronski. Henrik Barndt, DL, 6-foot-5, 285, one year eligibility, Indiana State Fitz and Co. were allowed to analyze Barndt up close when the Sycamores faced Northwestern early in the 2021 season. In the Wildcats 24-6 win, Barndt amassed two solo tackles. Throughout the remainder of the season, the defensive tackle scored 17 total tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks. In his career, Barndt has had 12.5 tackles for losses and seven sacks. Barndt’s 6-foot-5 stature should be enough to get Northwestern Defensive Line coach Marty Long excited as it is. In addition, the native Arvada, CO conveys strength and a summary of success from the FCS Sycamores. Northwestern continues to add strength to the defense line, for the better.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidenu.com/2022/1/17/22888347/looking-at-the-newest-four-transfer-portal-commits-for-northwestern-football The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos