Tennis veteran John McEnroe labels Novak Djokovic’s visa saga an ‘absolute joke’ amid bizarre rant

American tennis legend John McEnroe has launched a bizarre pro-Novak Djokovic diatribe in which he called the visa saga “total bull****” and questioned whether the Serbian tennis star really met a journalist while he was Covid positive.

The veteran player was due to comment on the opening night of the Grand Slam for ESPN on Monday, but decided to address the Djokovic debacle first.

McEnroe told tennis star Chris Evert he wasn’t quite sure what part of the past 12 days to analyze, but described the events in Melbourne as “total and utter chaos.”

“(It’s an) absolute joke what has happened in the last 12 days,” he said. “It’s sad how it ended. I’ve seen it play live.

“I was watching Saturday Night Live… the guy who played Joe Biden said, ‘I want to know what the hell is going on with Novak Djokovic’.

“This is about two hours before they decided to turn it off.”

McEnroe revealed that he had reached out to Djokovic and told him he had the nerve to decide to travel to Australia despite not having been vaccinated.

“It’s total BS. If he decides not to get a vaccine and the Australian authorities say ‘You can’t go there unless you’re vaccinated’ – end of story, it’s black or white,” he continued.

“He decides if he wants to do it. He has very strong convictions, he is entitled to those convictions.’

The tennis veteran then questioned whether Djokovic had actually met a journalist while Covid-positive and implied news outlets had made up the story – despite the tennis star admitting this herself.

Djokovic apparently… and listen, I’m a fan of Novak and I have a lot of respect for him… but supposedly he knew he had it, and then he flew back and went to Serbia and that’s not what you’re allowed to do it,” he said.

And then he allegedly met a journalist. … that he spoke to a journalist, in Serbia I believe, I don’t know the exact details of the dates, but … has that been proven, is that an absolute fact?’

His co-host was quick to point out that Djokovic had apologized for attending an interview with French newspaper L’Equipe despite knowing he had the virus, and this decision was used against him in the federal court’s decision.

The Serbian star admitted he made a ‘misjudgment’ when attending the interview – after which he posed for a photo without a mask.

“I felt compelled to go ahead and do the L’Equipe interview because I didn’t want to let the journalist down, but made sure I was social distancing and wearing a mask, except when my photo was taken.” taken,” Djokovic posted on his Instagram.

“On reflection, this was an error of judgment and I accept that I should have resisted this commitment.”

On Sunday, the federal court ordered Djokovic to be deported after his lawyers failed to overturn the decision to revoke the player’s visa a second time.

Djokovic left Australia late Sunday night after 11 days of remarkable legal wrangling and saw the tennis champion finally exhaust his options, with the full bench of the Federal Court at the side of Secretary of State Hawke.

He was escorted to Melbourne Airport by police on Sunday evening and boarded an Emirates flight to Dubai at around 10:30 PM, and has since arrived in Belgrade in Serbia.

The 34-year-old, who has been ordered to pay federal government costs, said he was “extremely disappointed” with the court’s decision to reject his request, but respected the ruling.

The world No. 1 had to prove to the court that Mr. Hawke acted irrationally or legally unreasonably by choosing to use his discretionary powers under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to revoke Djokovic’s visa.

Chief Justice of the Federal Court of Australia, James Allsop, pointed out that it is ‘not part of the court’s function to adjudicate on the merits or wisdom’ of the Immigration Secretary’s decision, but the case on a legal basis had to watch.

Mr Hawke said his decision on Friday was based on ‘health and good order’, claiming the presence of the unvaccinated sports celebrity in Australia could spark anti-vaccinations.

Given the approval of Mr Hawke’s order, Djokovic will not be allowed to travel Down Under until 2025, as those subject to rulings under that part of the Migration Act will not be able to obtain a visa while offshore for a period of three years. .

The star was asked by a passerby at Dubai Airport what he thought of the three-year ban, but he stared resolutely at the ground and refused to answer the question.

The controversial decision was shocked by his fans, family and politicians in Serbia, Djokovic’s outraged father called it an “assassination attempt” against his son and President Aleksandar Vucic accused Australian officials of “lying”.

But Scott Morrison and millions of Australians supported the move, with the prime minister saying he “applauds the decision to keep our borders strong”.

Fans of the tennis star have pledged to watch 24/7 outside Melbourne Park for the rest of the month to protest vaccination mandates that saw their beloved player deported from the country.

A handful of protesters set up camp on the grass outside the venue with colorful posters, while police kept a close eye on the nearby scene.

In an interview with the Today Show on Monday, Home Secretary Karen Andrews confirmed that the three-year ban was the result of the court decision.

‘The visa has been canceled by’ [Immigration] Secretary Hawke,’ said Mrs Andrews.

“That cancellation was confirmed by the Federal Court, so he will be banned from the country for three years as a result.”

Meanwhile, the Australian Open started Monday without the world number one, with his name covered in tape on the official draw.