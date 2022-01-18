Yao Ming Says He And Peng Shuai “Happy Chatted” On…

Retired NBA legend and Chinese basketball player Yao Ming says tennis star Peng Shuai was in a good mood when she showed up at an event last month after her mysterious disappearance from public life in the wake of her charges against a government official.

‘She looked good. We had a nice chat,” said the 7-foot-5 Yao when asked Monday in Beijing about his impressions of Peng at a cross-country event they both attended in Shanghai last month.

There was some confusion as to whether or not Yao said “she was fine that day,” or whether he said “we were all fine that day.”

The Women’s Tennis Association has suspended tournaments in China over concerns over Peng’s safety, which it says has not been remedied by her public appearances.

Peng appeared on social media in 2021 to allege that a former Deputy Prime Minister, Zhang Gaoli, had been sexually assaulted. After that post, she was absent from the public for nearly three weeks.

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai (in red), former NBA basketball player Yao Ming (left), sailboat racer Xu Lijia and retired Chinese table tennis player Wang Liqin are seen at an event in Shanghai, China in this still image uploaded to social media December 19, 2021

After making her accusations on social media, Peng Shuai (in red) was absent from the public for nearly three weeks. At the December event, also attended by Yao (left), Peng told a media outlet that she had never accused anyone of sexual assault against her, and that her social media post had been misunderstood. She hasn’t spoken in public since then

Yao Ming, the former Rockets center that stands 7-foot-5, speaks to reporters on Monday

Yao said he and Peng had known each other for almost 20 years.

However, he did not directly comment on the controversy that flared up last year after Peng, a former world doubles number 1, appeared to allege that a former deputy prime minister, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her in the past.

After that post, she was absent from the public for nearly three weeks. At the December event, also attended by Yao, Peng told a media outlet that she had never accused anyone of sexual assault against her, and that her social media post had been misunderstood. She has not spoken publicly since then.

Zhang has not commented on the matter and Beijing has censored discussion about it on the internet.

The 7-foot-5 Yao is now a Chinese basketball manager and remains an important figure in China

The WTA remains skeptical of the Chinese government in this matter.

“We remain steadfast in our call for a full, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship, into her allegation of sexual assault, the issue that gave rise to our primary concern,” the WTA said in a statement.

Speaking to the media less than three weeks before the Olympics begin, Yao said he expects China to win medals in skating and snowboarding, but asked Chinese fans to be patient as the country is relatively new. is in the field of winter sports.

China’s most famous athlete in the world, Yao was the face of the 2008 Beijing Summer Games. He retired from basketball and now serves as the ice and snow sports ambassador for China.

Yao Ming lay-up at a Pacers-Rockets game in Houston in 2002

In early November, Peng posted a bombshell on the Chinese Twitter alternative Weibo in which he made accusations of assaulting Gaoli.

The post on Weibo has since disappeared and she is depicted in videos and photos shared by Chinese state media at dinner with friends, at a children’s tennis tournament, and WTA President Steve Simon had a half-hour conversation with her on Nov. 21. , after an absence of almost three weeks.

WTA CEO Steve Simon is not convinced that all is well with Peng Shuai

However, critics have argued that the photos and videos appear questionable and concerns have been expressed about how free she actually is.

Peng appeared at a dinner with friends and a children’s tennis tournament in Beijing in mid-November, showing photos and videos published by Chinese state media and the tournament organizers.

On November 21, IOC President Thomas Bach had a 30-minute video call with Peng, who competed in three Olympics, in which she told him she was safe.

But WTA chief executive Steve Simon, who said the decision to suspend tournaments in China had the full support of the WTA board, said they were not convinced that all was well with Peng. In addition to seeking assurances about Peng’s well-being, the WTA has called for a “full and transparent investigation” into her allegations against Zhang.

“In good conscience, I don’t see how I can ask our athletes to participate there if Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has seemingly been pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault,” Simon said in a statement the statement released. WTA announced. decision.