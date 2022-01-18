What stood out in the Celtics vs. Pelicans: A Tale of Two Halves

After a slow start to Monday’s MLK Day matinee, the Boston Celtics came alive in the second half. They reduced sales going from ten in the first two quarters to four in the last two frames, they consistently attacked the basket and scored 26 points in the paint, and they got stops and steals leading to 12 points of sales.

Late in the third quarter, the Celtics leveled up and went with an 8-2 run to close the frame, taking their first game lead in the process. They took control in the fourth quarter.

Here’s what stood out in Boston’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans, a 23-22 win that takes the East Series 10 occupants to a game over .500.

Slow start by the home team

The Celtics weren’t ready for a game that started at 12:30 EST. After a layup from Jaylen Brown with 4:53 to go in the first quarter, they scored no field goal for the remainder of the frame. Conversely, the Pelicans, relentlessly picking up the pace, ripped off a 10-2 run and went into the second quarter with an 11-point lead.

At halftime, the Celtics shot an icy 15/40 (37.5 percent) from the field, including 21 5/21 (23.8 percent) from outside the arc, and they had ten turnovers compared to nine assists. Luckily, they went on a 12-2 run to close out the second quarter, leaving them with only seven to go into the break.

In the second half Aaron Nesmith takes his chance

One member of the Celtics’ second unit who performed in the second half was Aaron Nesmith. The former lottery picker earned 19 minutes of floor time not only because of his energy, but he made some nice plays from the dribble, going in the paint before taking Enes Freedom low, resulting in a foul and two free throws made. He also attacked a close-out and put in a runner, then followed with a fast-break jam by touching a dime from Jayson Tatum.

Nesmith went on to score the free throw. He finished with five points on 2/4 shooting, six rebounds and was +16.

A Tale of Two Halves for Jayson Tatum

In the first half, Tatum had six points on 2/7 shooting, had no assist and recorded a plus-minus score of -8.

In the last two quarters, the All-Star wing has made a living, scoring 21 points while consistently attacking the basket and scoring seven of its 11 field goals. He also handed out three assists and earned a +20 plus-minus rating. He went to work in the third quarter, then took over in the last frame, scored 12 points on 4/5 shooting, provided two of his three assists and went 4/5 at the free throw line.

Celtics come up late

The talent gap between the Celtics and Pelicans allowed the home side to get away with waiting until the late stages of the third quarter to increase their quality of play.

With 33.8 seconds left in the third quarter, Dennis Schroder cleared a threesome to give Boston a 69-67 lead for the first lead of the game. He and Tatum finished the third quarter with an 8-2 run, which snowballed into a 30-9 stretch to help carry the Celtics to victory.

Schroder scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half, shot 7/11 from the field, 2/3 from past the arc, and had five of his nine assists, three of his five rebounds and no turnovers in the final two. quarters, with a +19 plus-minus rating. He was +21 before the match.

Though it felt quiet, Jaylen Brown had 12 of his 23 points in the second half. His scoring output came in 8/17 shooting, including 3/7 (42.9 percent) of three, went 4/4 on the line and grabbed eight rebounds.

Next one

The Celtics will host the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. Tip-off is at 7:30 EST. Inside The Celtics will feature content related to the game coming out before, during and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

