Ashes cricket 2022: Bombshell report reveals fat shaming, drinking in England camp

Allegations of body shaming, drinking and Covid testing protests have surfaced from the English camp following their Ashes disaster.

An explosive report into England’s disastrous Ashes campaign has revealed disturbing details about the preparation, culture and performance that culminated in a 4-0 beating.

Saving their worst for last, the tourists humiliatingly collapsed to cough up the final test in Hobart in three days. They failed to pass 300 at any stage of the series and serious questions are being raised about the need to blow up the fabric of English cricket and start over.

A damning insight into the tour from hell by the English cricket writer Nick Hoult for The Telegraph outlined the quarantine issues that hindered the team from preparing for the series — including inclement weather and lack of exhibition games that resulted in more indoor than outdoor training — and placed the spotlight on poor rosters.

The report paints fears with particularly invasive Covid testing procedures, especially in Sydney, where a more uncomfortable Pap smear was needed as the virus threatened to derail the series.

as described in The Telegraph“Some players refused to do it, others did and then made a stance that they wouldn’t let their partners and young children go through the same procedure. It sparked the biggest row between players and management of the entire tour and was only resolved by the resumption of normal PCR testing for those who refused.

The report goes further into the fitness issues in the camp. “A player refused to take the skinfold test – a measure of body fat – and accused England when he pressed him to feast. The test was never conducted,” Hoult writes.

“The fitness level clearly dropped for some players, who started the tour in good shape but seemed to let that side drift as the tour progressed. (Ollie) Robinson’s conditioning was an issue from the first Test, when he spent time off the field, but became a recurring theme in every game.”

The report says that Ollie Robinson played golf on a day off in Hobart despite carrying a shoulder injury that threatened his place in the starting XI for the final Test.

During the Hobart match, England bowling coach Jon Lewis alluded to Robinson’s fitness problems after the sailor left the field and was unable to return to bowl, which was described as back stiffness.

“It (fitness) is something he (Robinson) needs to improve on. He has a record of playing many games of county cricket,’ said Lewis. “Playing international cricket is a higher intensity and you play all year round. He needs to get used to understanding what it takes to be a full-time, year-round international cricketer.

“That’s something he has to deal with. It’s one of his things that he really needs to work on.”

The Telegraph There were also reports of concerns about a drinking culture in the squad before Covid protocols were tightened up later in the series, with players reportedly not always on the same page when it came to team management and tactics involving spinner Jack Leach – who was in Brisbane and canceled for the second Test, despite the Adelaide Oval curator predicting the field would turn.

“Some senior players felt left out of discussions about tactics and another was upset to hear he had been dropped after reading it in the press. Another felt he hadn’t been given enough time to prepare for a test , because he only heard 48 hours in advance that he would play,” Hoult reports.

“Leach’s tactics also left the squad bewildered. Prior to the Brisbane Test, it was agreed that England would be defensive when Leach first appeared, knowing Australia would smell blood. Players were incredulous as Root entered the field and attacked , with Leach being taken apart by Australia’s highest order. It took him weeks to get over and that affected the roster for Adelaide.”