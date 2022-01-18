cardinals vs. Rams player props, odds, Wild Card Monday Night Football picks: Christian Kirk over 52.5 yards





Wild Card Weekend of the 2022 NFL Playoffs ends on Monday Night Football with a battle between the NFC West champion and the #4-seeded Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the #5-seeded Arizona Cardinals (11 -6). The game will feature stars and big players on both sides. Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray has been in the middle of the MVP race for most of the season, while Los Angeles has a roster full of All-Pro players, including Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey and Matthew Stafford. Kick-off is at 8:15 PM ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. In addition to the Rams vs. Cardinals point spread and Wild Card NFL odds, Caesars Sportsbook also offers plenty of NFL prop bets. Before you enlist your own NFL playoff props for Monday Night Football, you should: check out the top picks and predictions of NFL propellers from SportsLine expert RJ White. White, a fantasy and gambling editor of CBS Sports, ended the 2020 season with an 80-59 run for allNFL Picks, which brings in more than $1,400 during that period. He also competes in the 2021 NFL Playoffs as one of SportsLine’s hottest NFL pundits, with 20-12 (+669) on his last 32 NFL ATS picks. It’s no surprise, because White has twice won massive amounts of money in the world’s most prestigious handicap football competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest. Anyone who has followed their picks has seen huge gains. Now, after searching through all available NFL prop bets for Monday’s NFL Wild Card Weekend 2022 game with Cardinals vs Rams, White has found three prop choices for players that he loves. On SportsLine, he only shares his picks for player prop betting and expert NFL analysis. Top NFL Prop Picks for Rams vs. Cardinals on Monday Night Football A prop bet White loves for the NFL Wild Card game between the Rams and Cardinals: Arizona wide receiver Christian Kirk goes over 52.5 receiving yards. The red-hot NFL pundit expects Rams All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to spend more time with AJ Green, opening the door to a great day out from Kirk. “Kirk saw his use spike in the immediate aftermath of the loss of DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona, from 74 percent use to 96 percent,” White told SportsLine. Kirk finished the regular season with 77 receptions for 982 yards and five touchdowns. The 25-year-old wide receiver averaged more than eight goals per game in the last four games of the Arizona season and “would be ready for a big day against a defense that gave up the fourth-most receiving yards to wide receivers this year.” .” How to Make Wild Card Prop Betting Choices for Cardinals vs. Rams on MNF White has two other confident NFL player props for Rams vs. Won Cardinals, including one that offers a plus money payout. You can view White’s NFL prop bet choices for Rams vs. Cardinals only see on SportsLine. What are the best Rams vs. White Cardinals prop bets? And which plus money bet is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see all the best Cardinals vs. White’s prop picks on display, all from the pundit who is 20-12 on his last 32 NFL picks, and invent.

