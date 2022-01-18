Unbelievable moment Australian Open tennis players rush to help ball boy after she collapses

An Australian Open ballgirl is recovering from a collapse on the court during a match, in which the two players involved came to her rescue.

Spain’s Pedro Martinez and Federico Delbonis of Argentina were playing a first round match at Court 17 in Melbourne Park when the ballgirl suddenly collapsed.

Martinez was serving in a tiebreak in the opening set when the girl collapsed.

Delbonis immediately rushed from the other side of the court to the girl’s aid when Martinez, who was closest to her, borrowed to check on her well-being.

Tennis player Federico Delbonis (green shirt) rushes from across the court to join Pedro Martinez to come to the aid of the ballgirl

Martinez and Delbonis stayed with the girl, the linemen helped her to a seat at the court

The players then stayed with her to check on her well-being, while linesmen helped the girl to a seat on the field.

Presumably, the girl was overwhelmed by the high temperatures on the field.

The girl was then checked over by the tournament medical staff and monitored by a dedicated ball kids nurse until she was picked up by her parents.

“Federico Delbonis and Pedro Martinez, take a bow. Didn’t hesitate to help a ball kid who had just collapsed in the heat,” tweeted Nine’s Wide World of Sports, the official broadcaster.

The incident took place during a heady evening at the tournament, which got off to a rough start after the Novak Djokovic drama.

Australian John Millman celebrates after beating Spaniard Feliciano Lopez in their men’s singles on day one of the Australian Open

Fans receive a warning from the chair umpire for shouting during play in the first round singles match between Australia’s John Millman and Spain’s Feliciano Lopez

Australian crowd favorite John Millman won a controversial opening round match against Spaniard Feliciano Lopez, who complained to the umpire about the screams from Millman’s supporters during this service.

Some people reported that a fight broke out in the stands after Millman defeated Lopez in four sets.

“The crowd was a bit noisy. Everyone had a drink and a good time,” Millman told reporters afterwards.

“You don’t want people punching you because we’re the happy slam and meant to have a little fun.”

Lopez was also the subject of a sleigh ride by Australian wheelchair champion Dylan Alcott in commentary.

“They’re looking into a different stratosphere when it comes to what’s going on physically. John [Millman] is on the move and really uses its energy,” he said during Channel Nine’s coverage.

Lopez struggles and grimaces after every point. I have a spare wheelchair in the locker room. I think it’s about an hour away.’

Meanwhile, popular Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis, backing up his ATP win in Adelaide last week, fell to German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann in a shocking defeat.