3 Gophers Enjoy The Chance To Play For US Men’s Hockey At The Beijing Olympics
MINNEAPOLIS – Matthew Knies was having lunch when his phone rang. Just before the World Junior Championships were cancelled, Brock Faber was sidelined by John Vanbiesbrouck. Ben Meyers had to tell his immediate family when he got a call.
The three University of Minnesota hockey players have all seen the “Miracle” move, have seen the “Miracle on Ice” and have probably all dreamed of playing for the U.S. Olympic hockey team since they first got out on skates. It is now a reality. When the NHL chose not to send players to the Olympics for the second year in a row, it opened the door for college players and others who didn’t play professionally.
Knies, Meyers and Faber are among the nine with Minnesota connections who will head to Beijing next month with Team USA to try to take home a gold medal for the first time since 1980. Meyers, a native of Delano and currently the Gophers’ top scorer, will make his first international appearance and may be the first Olympian from his small town of about 6,000 west of the Twin Cities.
“It’s an incredible honor. Growing up in this state, it’s just iconic to see the red, white and blue. It’s a dream come true for any hockey player and something I probably won’t be able to put into words until I try for the first time,” said Meyers.
The three were told earlier this month, but couldn’t share the news with family until it became official on January 13.
“A lot of biting on the tongue because you just want to shout for happiness, share it with friends and teammates. When we found out those two were going, it was quite a special moment with the guys,” said Faber.
Players will travel to LA in late January to practice, quarantine and undergo COVID-19 testing before heading to the Olympics. Once they are in Beijing, they are tested daily.
The pandemic has stopped the sport in 2020, they have resumed after several months with extra precautions and now they will do everything they can to make the Olympics take place. Faber recalls talking to Vanbiesbrouck about a week before the World Junior Tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
Traveling is risky, but a virus won’t stop Faber from having an experience he may not get again.
“As soon as he (Vanbiesbrouck) said Olympics, your heart almost drops with excitement. It was not a question, this is a unique opportunity and we are going there and representing this country as best we can,” said Faber.
Meyers has 23 points in 20 games this season, including nine goals, and is the team captain for the Gophers. Faber, a Maple Grove native, has 11 points in 20 games and 23 points in 47 games with Minnesota this season. He also won a divine medal with Team USA at the World Juniors last year and was that team’s assistant captain.
An Arizona native, Knies has 20 points in his freshman season and is second to the Gophers in scoring. In addition to Faber and Meyers as well as fellow Minnesotans of Team USA are Drew Helleson of Farmington, Nick Perbix of Elk River, Sam Hentges of New Brighton, Aaron Ness of Roseau and Noah Cates of Stillwater.
Knies will play at his first Olympics with two Gophers teammates, Meyers and Faber.
“It’s a pretty indescribable feeling. I had to do it at World Juniors for a match and it’s quite special to play for something much bigger than myself,” Knies said. “To play for those colors and for a country, it’s pretty surreal. I’m just really grateful to get this chance to do it again.”
The Gophers have had players on Team USA for 21 consecutive Winter Olympics, dating back to 1936. Team USA has not medaled at the Olympics since they took silver in 2010. The last gold came in Lake Placid in 1980.
Meyers, Faber and Knies will also be away from the Gophers for about three weeks, with the Olympics taking place February 4-20 in Beijing. They keep in touch with their Minnesota teammates, between texting and FaceTime, trying to keep an eye on them when the time change allows.
