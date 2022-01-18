Wolverines return home for Tuesday Tilt with Maryland

Michigan will host Maryland in the only regular-season game between the two programs this season on Tuesday-evening.

UM will play its first game in Ann Arbor since December 18, a 31-day period in which the Wolverines played away from home.

Michigan will honor MLK Day by wearing special shooting shirts.

The University of Michigan men’s basketball team returns home for the first time in more than a month to host Maryland at Crisler Center on Tuesday (Jan. 18) in the only regular-season meeting between the two programs. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on ESPN2 with Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst) and Myron Medcalf (sideline) on the line.

Remark: Effective January 1, 2022, the University of Michigan has instituted proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative testing protocol for indoor athletic events. Face masks remain mandatory and must be worn at all indoor athletic events at home. [ U-M Vaccination Policy ]

The Scene Setter

Tuesday’s game opens with a three-game series of single plays – Maryland (January 18), Indiana (January 23) and Northwestern (January 26). UM also had a single play game against Minnesota (December 11) and is scheduled for upcoming games in Penn State (February 8) and Wisconsin (February 20).

UM will play its first home game since December 18 (Southern Utah), a 31-day period in which the Wolverines played away from home.

UM has canceled the Purdue-Fort Wayne (December 21) competition due to COVID-19 protocols in the Mastodon program. UM had to postpone No. 10 MSU (Jan. 8) and No. 7 Purdue (Jan. 11) games due to COVID-19 protocols within the Wolverine program.

Michigan has been battling COVID-19 protocols for the past two weeks — as five players missed the game at Rutgers (Jan. 4) before postponing the MSU and Purdue games. Last time-out, UM was out Hunter Dickinson and Brandon Johns Jr. in Illinois (Jan. 14), who traveled but didn’t play due to conditioning and stamina.

A UM victory would result in head coach Juwan Howard his 50th win, making him the fastest UM coach to 50 wins (74 games) along with his former coach and mentor, Steve Fisher.

Breaking up the glutton

The last time UM lost three consecutive games was a four-game spell in the 2019-20 season – nearly two years until the exact dates. The stretch included games in Minnesota (L, 75-67; ​​January 12, 2020), in Iowa (L, 90-83; January 17, 2020), Penn State (L, 72-63, January 22, 2020), and No. 21 Illinois (L, 64-62; January 25, 2020).

For a second season in a row, Hunter Dickinson leads UM in scoring (16.1) and rebounding (8.8). Last season, he led UM as a consensus All-America second-teamer with 14.1 points (first frosh since 2018-19; Ignas Brazdeikis) and 7.4 rebounds (first frosh since 2012-13; Mitch McGary).

Dickinson has 11 double-digit games with a team-best four games of 20+ points, including a season-best 27 in the season opener against Buffalo (November 10).

Hunter Dickinson has a team-best six games from 10+ rebounds, leading to a team-best five double-doubles.

In 28 games last season, Dickinson had a total of 25 assists. He has equaled that total through 13 games, including a career-best equalizing four against Seton Hall (November 16). He has six games of 3+ assists.

Hunter Dickinson posted a team-best four games with 10+ field goals, shooting 59.1 percent from the field. He had 11 (vs. Buffalo), 10 (vs. San Diego State), 11 (vs. Southern Utah), and 10 (at Rutgers).

Eli Brooks is second on the team with 12.5 points per game, hitting double digits in 12 games.

The Vante’ Jones has scored eight of his 12 three-pointers in his last four games.

Eli Brooks (24) Caleb Houston (20) and The Vante’ Jones (12) accounted for 56 of UM’s 88 three-pointers (63 percent).

Houston (4.5 rpg) has grabbed 48 of his 63 rebounds in his last eight games.

This season, Eli Brooks has gone 25-for-28 (89.3 percent) from the free-throw line. He is 65-for-72 (90.2 percent) over his last two seasons and for his career he shoots 81.0 percent (111-for-137).

Directly behind Brooks from the free-throw line is Caleb Houston , which is 25-for-33 (75.8 percent).

The Vante’ Jones leads UM with 51 assists (3.6 apg). He had the best eight assists of the season in Nebraska (December 7) and against UNLV (November 19) at the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas. He has five games of 5+ assists.

Moussa Diabate , who is second on the team with 6.1 boards per game, has 10 games with 5+ rebounds — including his last five, including his first 10+ board game (13 in Minnesota on Dec. 11).

Hunter Dickinson (13) and Moussa Diabate (10) have 23 of the 40 blocks in Michigan (57 percent).

Maryland’s Terrapins

After the start of the 5-3 season, Maryland had its head coach (Mark Turgeon) resign and interim head coach Danny Manning took over. Since then, the Terrapins (9-8) have gone 4-5 and dropped four of their last five, with the lone win of the period over Northwestern after two extras.

Maryland is in the midst of a seven-game period with the Terps playing every third day. Since Big Ten’s reboot in January, the Terrapins have played six games (including UM) in a span of 15 days. The run ends with Illinois (January 21).

Maryland averaged 70.9 points, 38.4 rebounds, and 12.0 assists per game.

The Terrapins have made 361 trips to the free throw line (21.2 per game, 24th nationally) and 30 percent of their score comes from the charity streak. Maryland has five different players so far this season with more than 40 trips to the charity streak.

Maryland mainly plays an eight-man rotation and is led by senior guard Eric Ayala. He leads the team with 16.0 points per game and has 15 double digit games with five of 20+ points. Just over 53 percent of his offense comes from long distance, as he has a team-best 44 long distance buckets (2.6 per game). In his last five games, he has made 20 of 44 triples (46.5%).

Graduate student guard Fatts Russell played four seasons in Rhode Island before taking the extra year of the NCAA and going to Maryland. He averages 12.9 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and a team best of 4.1 assists per game. He has posted five double-digit games over his last six.

Junior striker Donta Scott scores 11.9 points per game along with a team-best 6.8 rebounds per game. He has 14 games with 5+ rebounds, including two with 10 or more. He also has 22 three-pointers and 13 blocks.

Maryland has made 29 NCAA tournaments, with back-to-back trips to the Final Four in 2001 and 2002. The Terrapins won the national title in 2002 with a 64-52 win over Indiana.

The Michigan-Maryland Series

Michigan and Maryland have played 18 games, with the Wolverines leading 11-7.

UM has a 5-1 record in Ann Arbor, as the Wolverines have won its last three encounters at Crisler Center.

There has never been an overtime match in the series between the two programs.

Longest UM winning streak: four games (January 15, 2018 to March 3, 2019)

Longest UM losing streak: three games (December 2, 2000 to February 28, 2015)

Biggest UM win: 24 points (twice) — at UM (87-63) on January 19, 2021; in Maryland (85-51) on February 24, 2018

Biggest loss UM: 31 points (82-51), at BB&T Classic on December 2, 2000

Most UM points: 87, 19 Jan. 2021 (W, 87-63) in Ann Arbor

Most Maryland Points: 86, February 21, 2016 (L, 86-82) in College Park

10+ points wins: six | 20+ wins: two | 10+ points loss: three | 20+ losses: one

Series points: UM: 1187 (65.9 ppg) | Maryland: 1,131 (62.8 ppg)

