Cricket leaders ready for fresh grilling by MPs on how to tackle racism within sport





Cricket chiefs are ready for new whims by MPs on how to tackle racism in sport, with ECB director Tom Harrison likely to face the DCMS commission and four bosses two months after Azeem Rafiq’s bomb statement. MPs will question key figures in cricket about racism next Tuesday

Senior ECB figures, likely to include CEO Tom Harrison, will be mentioned

Lord Patel, President of Yorkshire, is one of the heads of country standing before the panel

It comes after Azeem Rafiq’s bomb testimonyto DCMS commission last year



















The heads of the ECB and the province will be reprimanded by MPs next Tuesday about tackling racism in cricket. The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee last week published a report on the racism crisis in sport, calling on the ECB to develop a set of key indicators to measure the progress of the game’s ‘endemic problem’ or risk lose public funding. The committee will now hold another hearing with leading ECB figures, likely including controversial CEO Tom Harrison, to present the report’s findings. ECB chief Tom Harrison is likely to be called in next Tuesday to answer questions from MPs about racism in cricket Lord Patel, chairman of New Yorkshire, will testify again after speaking last November in the immediate aftermath of whistleblower Azeem Rafiq’s bomb statement. Middlesex chairman Mike O’Farrell, Hampshire’s Rod Bransgrove and Glamorgan’s Gareth Williams have also all been called to appear before MPs. The great testimony of former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq before the DCMS panel last November caused a sensation “Provincial presidents are likely to be questioned about their clubs’ approach to diversity, their views on the ECB’s strategy and the way cricket is regulated,” said a spokesman for the DCMS committee. The latest hearing comes at a difficult time for the ECB and Harrison after England’s 4-0 Ashes humiliation and captain Joe Root’s calls for a review of first-class cricket. Advertisement

